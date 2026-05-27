Virgin Valley High School sends off the Class of 2026

Mesquite has a way of showing up for its own. This past week, the city did exactly that as Virgin Valley High School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 with a parade, a ceremony, and the kind of community pride that only a small town can really pull off.

Photo courtesy of Estefani Aguilar

Valedictorian Kara Morris addresses her classmates at the Class of 2026 graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 23.

On the evening of May 22, the City of Mesquite welcomed the whole city to celebrate the graduating Bulldogs with a graduation parade beginning at 6:00 PM on Mesquite Boulevard. Families packed the sidewalks, and the seniors soaked in one last big moment before officially closing the book on their high school years.

The parade turned into a graduation ceremony that ended weeks of senior milestones: the final games, the last bells, the goodbyes that never quite feel long enough. This year, an impressive six seniors earned valedictorian honors: Jazmine Villanueva, Dillon Boger, John Illis, Viktor Cu, Ethan Ofori and Kara Morris. At the ceremony, students walked in, proud to be representing this significant moment in their lives. The senior class presidents and valedictorians took to the stage one by one to deliver their speeches, carrying the weight of years of hard work and memories shared. The audience erupted in cheers and filled the room with energy. As the students’ names were announced one by one, the celebration grew.

A special shoutout went to Lana Weidner from Vice-Principal Laila Remishevsky. Lana is a foreign exchange student from Germany, whose presence reminded everyone that this milestone transcends borders and brings the world a little closer together.

Virgin Valley High School has been a fixture in this community since 1911. Over a century of graduating classes have walked out of those doors and into their lives, and the Class of 2026 now joins that long line. With almost 200 students under the green-and-white banner of the Bulldogs, the school remains the beating heart of the Virgin River Valley.

For the seniors, the cheers along the parade route and the turning of tassels mark the end of one chapter and the start of something new.

Congratulations, Class of 2026.