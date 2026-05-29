OBITUARY: Marie Jane Hughes

Marie Jane Hughes

Marie Jane Hughes (Jane) passed away Saturday, 23 May 2026 at the age of 85 in the Highland Mannor Nursing Home, Mesquite Nevada. She was born Wednesday 15 January 1941 to Elmer Hardy and Leona Brooks Hardy at the Mount General Hospital, Hawthorn Nevada. She is the sister to Caroline, James, Juaneta, Roger (all deceased Jane enjoyed working on the family farm and growing up in the LaVerkin and Hurricane area and moved to Mesquite shortly after graduating from Hurricane High School where she met and married the love of her life. Jane and Warren were sealed in the St. George Utah Temple on 12 December 1959. They spent 65 years together raising their family until Warren’s passing two years ago.



Jane was the type of person everyone liked. She was down to earth, exciting and adventurous, outgoing, and was quite comfortable both in and outdoors. She was a loyal and strong hard worker and liked meeting new people and making life-long friends.

Jane has always been an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was able to serve in numerous callings while living in Mesquite, Carlin, Elko, Winnemucca, McDermitt, Tonopah, Las Vegas, Lovelock and in Cedar City, where she served on a couple’s mission.



She was surpassed in death by her husband Warren and is survived by her five children: Robert (Tonya) (Roy, UT, DeLois (Lyle, deceased) Judd, Cedar City, UT, Quint (KayDawn) Lovelock, NV, Ranata J. Hughes, Pheonix,AZ, Leona B. Hughes & Mark-Peel (deceased), Pelham, AL; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Elmer, mother Leona, brothers: James and Roger, and sisters: Caroline and Juaneta.



Funeral services will be held Saturday 30 May 2026 at 10:30 AM Pacific (Mesquite time) at the Whipple Chapel, 121 Elwin Whipple Way, Mesquite NV. 89024. The viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00-10:00 AM. Interment will be next to her companion at the Mesquite City Cemetery (Old City Cemetery/Hillside Drive Cemetery) 301 Hillside Drive, Mesquite, Nevada 89027, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.