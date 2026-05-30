Texas 4000 cyclists reach Mesquite on 12th day of journey to Alaska

Almost 20 cyclists of the Sierra Team made their way to Mesquite Recreation Center on May 17, to be greeted by members of the community waving signs congratulating the individual participants. This marked the 12th day of the team’s 70-day journey to Alaska from Austin, Texas.

TERRI FITZSIMMONS / The Progress

A team of nearly 20 cyclists makes its way through Mesquite en route to Alaska, May 17.

This team of young adults, ranging from 20 to 25, has been preparing for this trek for over a year. For many of them, this was their first attempt at riding their bikes for 4,000 miles. “I was a novice bike rider,” one cyclist said. “The training was grueling but worth it.”

This ride is an annual event, recognized as the longest charity bicycle ride dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research. Along the way, the cyclists visit hospitals to encourage cancer patients. They choose their routes to Alaska, one of them being the Rockies route. They are able to get much support along the way, with communities arranging for places to sleep and recoup.

Thanks to the efforts of Dawn Pecorato of the Friends of Cancer Warriors, Mesquite, Nevada, who organized this event, the cyclists were given a warm welcome. Pecorato networked with the recreation center, volunteers and the community, donating money and making sure the cyclists were taken care of. The Mesquite Cancer HELP Society and Hearts of Hope were on hand to help. Hearts of Hope had individual care packages for the cyclists; accommodations were made for them to spend the night after enjoying a meal consisting of teriyaki chicken, stir fry and tofu for vegetarian cyclists. Bonnie Hexum coordinated the meal planning.

Thessaly Call, the coordinator for the team, stated that the Texas 4000 event was the brainchild of Chris Condit in 2004. At the age of 11, Chris, diagnosed with cancer, spent many years in a hospital bed. He later learned of the ALS cancer fundraiser, where cyclists make the journey from Texas to Frisco, and thought, “We can make the trip from Austin, Texas, to Alaska.” Initially, each cyclist was to raise $4,000, and now it is over $7,000. Their present goal is $550,000, and they have almost reached it. The cyclists themselves determine which organizations get the donations. Thus far, the Texas 4000 has raised more than $5 million.

Each cyclist has a “Why Ride Story.” Brady, 21, sees this ride as “an adventure, a challenge.” He sees the impact that cancer has on the world at large. Nadia, 22, is dedicated to cancer research. Her future lies in more research to combat cancer. Another cyclist lost his father at a young age and uses that pain to motivate himself to raise awareness for cancer.

After the cyclists loaded the bikes onto the truck, they ate a hearty meal and then had the luxury of a shower. After camping out for two nights, this was much appreciated. Their next stop will be Las Vegas.

TERRI FITZSIMMONS / The Progress

Mesquite citizens welcome the Texas 4000 cyclists, who are riding from Austin to Alaska to raise money for cancer research.

The following morning, the community gathered at the Jimmy Hughes Gymnasium. Once again, Pecorato was there providing coffee and breakfast for everyone present. The cyclists held a Circle of Dedication, where they discussed their experiences and reasons for participating in the event. They invited the members of the community to sit in with them.

Food, snacks and goodies came from Hexum and crew, Marc Menashe, Pecoraro and Ken Holder, Dolores Healy, Dinny Bedard and former Ms. Mesquite Marie Alvey. Special thanks to Rei Romney of the sign team, who bedazzled the welcome signs after the group sign party, as well as Nikki Meador at the STEAM Center, who made the welcome banner for the team. The Elks Lodge 2811 donated gas gift cards, and two anonymous members donated cash gifts. Mesquite Showgirls donated Walmart gift cards.