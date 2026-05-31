NV Veterans Services gives awards to Mesa Valley Estates Veterans

A special ceremony was held Friday afternoon, May 29, at Mesa Valley Estates for resident veterans who were being honored by the State of Nevada’s Department of Veterans Services. The ceremony was supported by local Vietnam veterans, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the VFW and the American Legion, each with many members in attendance.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

A representative from the State of Nevada Department of Veteran’s Affairs presents a certificate of recognition to Chuck Thompson during a special ceremony at Mesa Valley Estates on Friday, May 29.

The American Legion presented the colors, and everyone sang the National Anthem. Alyss Plant, life enrichment director for Mesa Valley Estates, coordinated the event and accepted a recognition award and a challenge coin for Mesa Valley Estates from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS).

There were 20 veteran residents who received a certificate of recognition. Most of them were there to accept the certificate in person. NDVS program manager Zaconia Turner said, “We are here to honor our veterans and let them know they are not forgotten. We appreciate their sacrifice and dedication for what they have done for our country. We hope it will enhance their health and wellness to know we appreciate what they have done for us.”

Veteran Leo Bayer was a recipient, and he told the Progress, “This was a nice contribution to us veterans, and nice of Mesa View to have them here for us. I like it here; it is a nice, clean facility.”

Veteran George Griffith said, “I thought it was very nice of them to do this, but I just did my job as a soldier; this was not necessary, but nice.” Griffith went on to say, “You would have to get your arm out of the socket to find a better place than MVE to live.”

Mesa View Home Care & Hospice provided cookies. Comfort Home Health & Hospice provided drinks. Omnia Care Home Health & Hospice provided ice cream and all the toppings, and Canyon Home Care & Hospice provided doughnuts. All in all, it was a very nice party.