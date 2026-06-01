21 dogs rescued from Mesquite hoarding case transferred to Utah for new start

Twenty-one dogs rescued from a large-scale animal hoarding case in Mesquite have begun the next chapter of their journey after being transferred to the Humane Society of Utah in Murray.

Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah made a trip to Mesquite last week to transfer 21 of the 107 dogs confiscated last month to Murray, Utah.

The transfer comes after authorities recovered dozens of dogs from an RV associated with a months-long investigation into animal welfare concerns. According to Mesquite Police Department, 77 dogs were initially recovered on May 15. Several dogs were pregnant, and additional puppies have since been born, increasing the number of animals requiring care.

In a social media post, the Humane Society of Utah described the conditions the animals endured and the challenges ahead. Many arrived with cuts and skin diseases.

“Imagine over one hundred adult dogs and puppies packed into a small trailer in the hot Nevada sun,” the organization wrote while announcing the transfer of the dogs to Utah.

The Humane Society of Utah worked alongside the City of Mesquite Animal Shelter to relocate 21 small dogs approximately four hours north to Murray, where they will receive medical care and behavioral support.

The transfer helps ease the burden on the Mesquite Animal Shelter, which has been caring for a large number of animals while managing limited resources. Shelter staff and volunteers continue to provide food, medical treatment, housing and daily care to the rescued dogs..

While the dogs’ recovery journeys are just beginning, the move represents a significant step toward a brighter future. For many of the animals, it is likely the first opportunity they have had to receive consistent veterinary care, proper nutrition and individualized attention.

The Humane Society of Utah is currently seeking community support to help provide care for the transferred dogs as they continue their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the remaining dogs continue to receive care through the City of Mesquite Animal Shelter as the criminal case proceeds through the court system.