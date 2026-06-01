Beaver Dam, Bunkerville Fire had notable calls on the highways during Memorial Day week

Beaver Dam Fire Rescue crews remained busy during the week of Memorial Day, responding to several vehicle accidents and a fire along Interstate 15 and Highway 91.

Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue

Beaver Dam Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle-versus-guardrail accident on Interstate 15 southbound near Mile Marker 4 on May 30, 2026.

The most serious incident occurred on May 25 at approximately 2:30 p.m., when Beaver Dam Fire Rescue responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 91 near Mile Marker 7. Upon arrival, firefighters found four occupants involved in the crash. Two individuals had already transported themselves to the hospital in private vehicles.

Emergency personnel utilized vehicle extrication equipment to safely remove trapped occupants from the damaged vehicles. One patient was transported by air to St. George Regional Hospital. The remaining three occupants declined medical transport. Mesquite Fire Rescue assisted at the scene while the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

On May 28 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Beaver Dam crews responded to a reported motorhome fire off Fleet Street near Interstate 15 at Mile Marker 11 in Desert Springs. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a flatbed trailer loaded with trash fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. The trailer owners were not present at the scene, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The following evening, May 29 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Beaver Dam Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck on Interstate 15 southbound near Mile Marker 5. Firefighters found the semi with significant front-end damage. According to responders, the driver was located approximately one-quarter mile away and was reportedly unaware the collision had occurred until alerted by another motorist. The driver declined medical treatment. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers investigated the crash.

On May 30 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Beaver Dam Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle-versus-guardrail accident on Interstate 15 southbound near Mile Marker 4. The vehicle came to rest in the median. Responders found the sole occupant seated inside the vehicle and uninjured. The driver declined medical treatment. Arizona DPS investigated the incident.

On May 31, 2026, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Bunkerville Fire Station 71 responded to a reported vehicle fire on northbound Interstate 15 near Mile Marker 106. Dispatch reports indicated a tan Nissan Altima was fully involved in fire, and it was initially unknown whether anyone was inside the vehicle. Emergency responders arrived to assess the situation and extinguish the blaze. Additional information regarding injuries, occupants, or the cause of the fire was not immediately available at the time of the incident.