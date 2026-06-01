Mesquite City Council sets short-term rental hearing, reviews $162K abatement and economic development plans

Mayor Jesse Whipple called the Mesquite City Council meeting to order on May 26 at 5 p.m.

Community presentations and civic recognitions

Joe Sologub, secretary of the Mesquite Rotary Club, presented a $1,000 donation to the Mesquite Salvation Army. Sologub invited community members to join the club, noting weekly meetings are held Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at 150 North Yucca St. (Building 7, Space 26). The club also hosts weekly used book sales on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the final Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army director Anthony Rivera recognized Debbie Benham, president of the Parade of Lights Corporation, for her extensive service. Rivera noted that Benham, a two-time cancer survivor, helped collect over 26,000 pounds of donations in 2025 alone and has brought in over 135,000 pounds (67.5 tons) since starting in 2015. Benham announced that 2026 collections have commenced and they can accept Zelle payments. Mike Benham added that 67.5 tons equates to about a tractor-trailer and a half of food, and he encouraged residents to put aside a dollar a week to support the drive.

Jeanne Watkins, representing the Women’s History and Culture Center Board, announced that the annual “Decorate Saxon the Suffrage Cat” initiative drew 42 entries. The submissions will be displayed at the local art gallery from May 28 through June 3 for public voting, followed by an awards ceremony on June 4.

During public comment, Dominic Olivetto thanked Councilmembers Pattie Gallo and Bill Ennis, alongside candidates Rick McIntire and Jon Rosen, for attending local Memorial Day events. Nick Alfonsetti also commended the attendance at Monday’s Memorial Service, thanking former Mayor Al Littman, Olivetto, the Vet Center and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mary Matthis of the Mesquite Fine Arts Center reported that the “Colors of Springtime” exhibition is concluding. The upcoming “America 250” exhibition, sponsored by the DAR, begins installation on June 2 with a public reception on June 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Matthis reminded residents that the gallery is now closed on Mondays and announced an art raffle to fund educational programs.

Vicki Samuelson addressed the council regarding the 12-member local chapter of the League of Women Voters. Samuelson emphasized that the group is nonpartisan and focuses on informing voters. Citing a recent candidate forum that drew 75 attendees and turned people away due to capacity limits, Samuelson requested that the council review city statutes or charter language to resolve potential listing issues affecting the organization.

Public safety and infrastructure reports

Resident Gary Elgord raised safety concerns regarding off-road vehicles and golf carts operating on major city thoroughfares, citing an incident on Falcon Ridge Parkway. Elgord requested the establishment of a dedicated traffic enforcement section within the police department. Mike Benham followed with an inquiry regarding municipal e-bike regulations, noting strict enforcement in nearby St. George and Las Vegas.

Interim City Attorney Adam Anderson responded that he is drafting a proposed ordinance with Police Chief Tracy Fails, acknowledging that incorporation of evolving issues like golf carts delays finalization.

Public Works Director Travis Anderson delivered an update on roadway developments, stating that Leavitt Lane has been opened to traffic, allowing completion work to proceed on Hafen Lane. One lane remains open in each direction to accommodate a dedicated walkway and bike lane, though no concrete sidewalks will be installed. Asphalt milling on Hafen Lane is scheduled for completion by June 24, during which time the road will be closed.

Mayor Whipple and Councilman Brian Wanlass commended Chief Fails, Joe Macias and animal control staff for managing a large-scale rescue operation involving 100 dogs recovered from Giustino Laudando and Michelle Santos. Chief Fails reported that the city has received $30,000 in public donations, meeting roughly half of the estimated $600-per-dog care and shelter costs. Staff have begun preparing the animals for public adoption. Councilman Wanlass also praised Fire Chief Ryan Thornton for managing recent fire responses under severe wind conditions.

Economic Development Framework

Jon Rosen, vice chair of the Mesquite Operations Regional Fund (MORF), introduced Shari Davis, director of Rural Economic and Community Development within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), to present updates on the Nevada Main Street program.

Davis outlined the revitalization framework utilized by Main Street America to support downtown commercial centers. The Nevada Main Street program received $700,000 in state funding for the 2023/2025 biennium, supporting 23 projects across 16 communities. The 2026 grant cycle recently awarded $425,517.05 to 31 projects across 20 communities.

As a program affiliate, Mesquite has utilized MORF to secure grants for local enhancements, including utility box wraps, streetlight banners, public statues, a Travel Nevada 3D Project allocation and a $50,000 grant for shade structures and benches. MORF is partnering with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to create a Small Business Growth and Sustainability Center and has applied for a pending Travel Nevada Rural Marketing Grant. Davis noted that GOED will continue tracking objectives outlined in the Mesquite Future Vision 2045 document. Councilwoman Karen Fielding motioned to accept the presentation, which passed unanimously.

Vacation home rentals ordinance introduced

The council once again considered Ordinance No. B26-005, which proposes amendments to Title 2, Chapter 13 of the Mesquite Municipal Code governing vacation home rentals (short-term rentals/STRs). Jesselyn Leavitt of Development Services presented the updated draft bill, incorporating committee revisions from a May 5 special meeting and recommended scheduling a formal public hearing for June 9.

Councilman Kevin Parrish expressed concern over grandfathered statuses, arguing that existing STRs should re-enter the standard approval process if the property is sold. Councilman Ennis questioned the license renewal procedure and proactive enforcement measures. Leavitt clarified that the city operates on a complaint-driven enforcement basis, with compliance responsibilities resting upon local property managers.

Public testimony on short-term rentals

Public comments reflected divergent perspectives. Residents Gary Elgord, Nic Alfonsetti, Bob Bradbury and Becky Peterson opposed the policy, questioning the compatibility of commercial lodging operations within residential zones. Alfonsetti noted that cities like Cleveland have restricted STRs due to neighborhood friction. Jon Rosen suggested a permanent freeze on issuing new short-term rental licenses.

Conversely, real estate professionals cautioned against sweeping bans. Realtor Colleen Glieden characterized the regulations as strict and advocated for a trial period before implementing distancing mandates. Realtor Natalie Hafen called for meaningful distancing requirements to protect neighborhoods, noting a 2019 policy shift converted STRs from conditional use permits to permitted uses, removing case-by-case neighborhood reviews.

Councilwoman Fielding motioned to introduce the ordinance and schedule the public hearing, seconded by Councilman Ennis. The motion passed, with Councilman Parrish casting the sole dissenting vote.

Condor Street public nuisance abatement

The council reviewed a resolution confirming the code enforcement abatement of a severe rat infestation at 574 Condor Street, which began in September 2025. City Director of Development Simon Kim reported the total intervention cost amounted to $162,344.72.

Ben Russo of the City Building Department reported that staff and pest control specialists removed approximately 600 rats from the exterior perimeter of the property. Upon gaining entry inside the home after a month of structural delays, inspectors discovered extensive structural damage and active nesting sites inside the walls. Staff removed four dump-truck loads of contaminated furniture and refuse and temporarily relocated the home’s occupants to a hotel.

Contractors stripped the structure down to its framing studs after finding that rodents had chewed through the electrical wiring, plumbing lines, insulation and ductwork. Rather than condemning the building, the city council approved funding for complete interior reconstruction, securing the expenses via a property tax lien. The remediation project concluded in April. Russo thanked Utah Disaster Clean-Up, Jackson Construction and Nevada Residential Contractors for their work and material donations, which saved the city roughly $6,200. Councilman Wanlass and resident Dominic Olivetto commended Russo and the animal control staff for completing the hazardous cleanup.

leadership transition

During the final public comment period, Dominic Olivetto acknowledged the upcoming departure of Simon Kim, thanking him for his contributions. Mayor Whipple noted that official farewells would occur at the next meeting. Kim confirmed that the upcoming June 9 city council meeting will mark his final official session with the municipality.

The meeting adjourned following public comment. The next regular session is scheduled for June 9.



The Mesquite City Council approved:



Adoption of Bill as Ordinance No. B26-004 of the City of Mesquite, Nevada, amending the design standards for development in the downtown central business district (DCBD); aligning site plan parking provisions with the unified development code; revising sign regulations for consistency with the city’s sign code; establishing a grant scoring system for the DCBD and Mesa area, including application, review and funding procedures for the facade improvement program.



A Restaurant with Bar Liquor License for Chicago Greek, 355 West Mesquite Blvd., Suites 30 and 40.



A Class B Gaming License for United Coin Machine, doing business as Century Gaming Technologies, for five slot machines at Green Valley Grocery #41, located at 910 West Mesquite Blvd.



Class A Gaming License for United Coin Machine, doing business as Century Gaming Technologies, for seven slot machines at Green Valley Grocery #78, located at 1215 West Pioneer Blvd.



Adoption of the City of Mesquite Tentative Budget, either as presented or with modifications incorporated into the City of Mesquite Final Budget, for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.



The Consent Agenda, including:



The Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting Minutes; the Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Technical Review Meeting Minutes and the Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting Agenda.



Notifications of Bills Paid and Purchase Orders.



