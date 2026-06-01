OLSHACS hosts ‘Life Story on Display’

On May 28, Old Logandale School Historical and Cultural Society (OLSHACS) held a “Life Story on Display” class. With the intent of encouraging those who visited to try and write their life stories “without having to write it”, the event welcomed young and old alike. Though originally scheduled for only a few hours, the class was extended to the day after due to its popularity.

KELLY ROBISON / The Progress

OLSHACS Executive Director Robin Maughan and her volunteer “brain trust” often meet together to identify pieces of local history. Their current project is identifying and cataloguing unlabeled photographs originally printed in the Progress.

The event was organized by OLSHACS executive director Robin Maughan, who holds a deep love for local and family history. She noted many people believe that journaling is the only way for people to participate in their own histories, which is far from the truth. “The valley has so much history, but we really want people to realize they also have a history,” she shared. “We don’t want anyone to be forgotten.”

Maughan set out to display that there is far more than one way to preserve such history by using one’s own existing talents to tell a story. Alongside the well-curated museum the building boasts, which was open to visitors for the event, the cultural area sported several more personal examples of ways to record history. Quilts hung on the wall, while several tables held scrapbooks, compiled journals, photo books and small trinkets. In the center of the room, maps of the valley and decades-old high school notes of locals were available for viewing. Several knowledgeable volunteers were also present, sorting through and cataloging unlabeled photographs that had once been printed in the Progress.

Within the first hour, around 20 people had already visited. From families with young children who were able to participate in a scavenger hunt as they toured the museum to teenagers who were just beginning their history-recording journeys and valley residents who had never visited the building before, the event was a success even at the start. Several people had also called Maughan previously, sharing that they’d love to participate if it weren’t for other plans, leading to the event being extended into the next day.

KELLY ROBISON / The Progress

OLSHACS Executive Director Robin Maughan and volunteers provided several examples of how to record family and local history, from quilts to record books.

Among those present was local author Camille Leavitt, who has written multiple books on her own family history, including “Life on the Muddy” and “Life Before the Muddy.” Due to her experience in the field, Leavitt was able to provide several take-home worksheets to help visitors get started. Information included how Leavitt wrote her book, along with publishers and dozens of ideas to get people started. Small journals and sketchbooks were also available to take home.

Those who are interested in starting to investigate their own family or local histories, but have no idea where to start, are welcome to call OLSHACS at 702-398-7272.