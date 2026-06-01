Small feet, big achievement: 4th-grader breaks miles run record

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Charlotte May, 10, was awarded a Milers Club School Record T-shirt and a $50 gift card for breaking the miles run record of 443.75 miles.

Charlotte May, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Ute Perkins Elementary School, is being recognized after accomplishing an impressive feat while participating in the Milers Club. She ran around the quarter-mile paved track at school on her own free time during recess and before or after school for a total of 475 miles, beating the previous record of 443.75 miles. Only the miles run during school hours are counted.

Physical education aide Natalie Staley, who is in charge of the program, praised Charlotte for her determination and perseverance. “I was impressed that Charlotte set her own goal and showed up every day ready to run,” she said.

Charlotte set her original goal at 100 miles, but met that early in the school year. Miles were tallied from September 1, 2025, through May 10, 2026. She then decided to go for the 400-mile mark. Her achievement reflects not only athletic ability, but also dedication and a positive attitude. “Records are exciting, but what stands out most is the commitment and effort shown every single day. Charlotte never wavered in her desire to meet her goal and truly earned this accomplishment.”

When asked about her achievement, Charlotte said she didn’t “really have plans to run in the future. I might want to run long distance in high school track. I don’t think I want to go to the Olympics.” She was awarded a Milers Club School Record T-shirt and a $50 gift card.

The program is available to any Perkins student. It was begun as a way to encourage good health habits at a young age. Eighteen students reached the 100-mile mark this year, with another five students hitting 200 miles. Those students are Kaylee Draney, Cheyenne Lefler, Charlotte May, Kaycii Shakespear and Peyton Staley.

Their achievement serves as an inspiration to other students, proving that persistence and determination can lead to extraordinary results, one mile at a time.