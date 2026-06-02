Obituary: Alan Christensen

Alan Christensen

Alan Roy Christensen, 71, passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with cancer at his niece and nephew’s house in Logandale with his family by his side on May 24, 2026. He was born August 6, 1954, in Pocatello Idaho to Albert Le Roy Christensen and Ila Mae Andreasen. Alan married Cindy Kramer in 1975 then later divorced in 1978. He then married Marlene Magura March 9, 1991, in Logandale Nv.

After graduating high school, Alan served in the National Guard for a short time. Alan mostly spent his younger years working construction with the Owen’s brothers who were always there to have his back and get him out of trouble. He eventually retired from Lasco Bathware in Moapa after 20 years. He got bored quickly though and got a job at Ace hardware in Overton part time to keep him busy. He met and created a lot of friendships there until his illness kept him home.

Alan, being raised with a fishing and hunting family, never missed a hunting season and never missed a fishing trip even if it was below zero in northern Nevada or a hundred degrees on Lake Mead. He took his nephew Devyn under his wing at a very young age and taught him all the Christensen family secrets and raised him to be a Yankees fan through and through. He never missed a game even if they lost. He was also a diehard Raiders fan for many years even though the rest of the family liked the Cowboys. Alan loved the holidays with the family always at Christmas Eve waiting in line with the kids to sit on Santa’s lap to get a picture. He was also quite talented. He taught himself how to play the guitar and was even in a band in his younger years. Later he joined his brother Mike at family firesides playing and singing his heart out. Alan, being from a big family, always tried to keep up with his brothers, even buying a Harley and riding to Sturgis with his brother Marty one year. He also played baseball with all three of his brothers, Rick, Mike and Marty for many seasons in Henderson Nv. His love of animals went far and wide owning horses for many years with his wife Marleen and his favorite dog, Pretty Girl.

Alan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marlene Christensen; son, Justin Settle; stepsons: Billy Franco, Joey Franco and Cody Frawley; grandchildren: Aspen Frawley, Mikal, Gabriel, and Carmen Settle; siblings: Kayleen (Don, deceased) Collins, Michael (Jeanette) Christensen, and Marty Christensen; his many nieces and nephews; and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Alan Christensen JR; his parents; and three of his siblings: Melinda Duncan, Randal Christensen, Ricky Christensen.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 20, 2026, 4pm at the Smith Residence in Logandale Nv. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.