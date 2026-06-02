Obituary: Charlotte Adams

Charlotte Adams

Charlotte Adams, at the age of 96, passed away peacefully in Henderson, Nevada on May 19, 2026. She was born March 9, 1930, in Lamoille, Nevada to John Guyer Smith and Charlotte Cooper Smith but was raised by her grandparents in Overton, Nevada after the early death of both of her parents.

In 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Kay Adams. They were together for 71 years. They started out in Logandale, Nevada but mostly raised their family in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their retirement years, Kay and Char made their home in Hurricane, Utah.

Charlotte is survived by six of her seven children: Charlene, Tom, John, Lisa, Dan and Laura; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 567 Pacific Ave., Henderson, Nevada June 20, 2026. There will be a 9:00 a.m. family viewing with the funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. After the service, Charlotte will be transported to the Hurricane, Utah cemetery, where a graveside service will be held and she will join her sweetheart, Kay and her beloved son, Steven.