Obituary: Julius Hammons

Julius Hammons

Julius Lester Hammons, Jr., 83, passed away May 29, 2026 in St. George, UT. Jay was born December 7, 1942 in Lafayette, LA to Julius Lester Hammons, Sr. and Velma P. Murphy. When he graduated high school, he joined the Unites States Air Force and served as a Surgeon’s Assistant before he was stationed in Korea as a Field Medic.

After an honorable discharge, he worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Las Vegas, NV. On a night off at the bar, he met a beautiful woman named Charlene Diane Belvin, and they were later married April 1, 1973 in Las Vegas, NV. They later had two sons, Jason and Cory.

Jay attended UNLV and earned a Bachelor’s Degree, then worked for the Gaming Control board, working his way up to Assistant Director. He would work surveillance at the Imperial Palace before retiring and living in Overton, NV. He loved working on his tractor, and going fishing and hunting, and traveling with his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jay is survived by his wife, Char Hammons; his sons: Jason (Crystal) Hammons and Cory (Meja) Hammons; grandchildren: Lexi Hammons, Joseph (Kamryn) Gould, Alexis Gould, Kambree Hammons, Tanner Hammons, Degan Hammons, CiAnna (Talen) Tipton, Jaylie Hammons, Abbie Hammons, and Austin (Kennedy) Travis; great-grandchildren: Raelynn Gould, Hallie Gould, Truman Tipton, Capri Truman, and Adelynn Travis; and his sister, Carolyn (Bill, deceased) Campbell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Velma Hammons.

A Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2026, 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd, Logandale, NV, with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. The graveside service will follow at the Logandale Cemetery, 3220 Lyman Avenue, Logandale, NV.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.