AQUATIC (formerly Lasco Bathware) in Moapa, is now hiring:

We are accepting applications for our Second Shift (3pm to 1am) Monday thru Thursday (10 hour day). Our office is open from 8AM to 2PM Monday through Thursday to fill out an application.

Aquatic has a competitive wage starting at $17/hr and includes our benefit package, which including medical, dental, vision insurance and 401k. We also offer ten paid holidays per year. After 90 days you get vacation time.

Please contact Kara Mendoza at (702) 864-2100 ext. 4182 or stop by and fill out an application.