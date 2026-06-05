CITY OF MESQUITE, NEVADA – DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DIRECTOR

The City of Mesquite is seeking an experienced and visionary leader to serve as its next Development Services Director. This executive-level position oversees planning, zoning, building inspections, business licensing, code enforcement, and long-range community development initiatives.

Qualified candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in urban planning, public administration, or a related field, along with progressively responsible municipal planning or development services experience, including management experience. A master’s degree and AICP certification are preferred.

Salary: Competitive, DOQ, plus excellent benefits.

For a complete job description and application information, visit:

www.mesquitenv.gov

Open until filled. First review of applications: 06/28/2026.

EOE