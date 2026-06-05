Court Receptionist – City of Mesquite, NV

(Part-Time, $15.00/hour)

Under the general supervision of the Municipal Court Judge, perform clerical support duties for the municipal court; function as a receptionist at the courtesy window, answer phone calls, process record requests, process payments, assist with filing, and perform other clerical functions, as needed or required.

Deadline to apply: 6/14/26 11:59PM

Applications can be filed online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mesquitenv/jobs/5360696/court-receptionist-part-time?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

EOE