Spacious & Comfortable 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home. Includes storage shed and covered parking. Located in a quiet, friendly 55+ community
$1,100 Monthly Rent, $995 Security Deposit, $30 Application Fee
Water, Trash & Sewer Included.
Applicants must pass a credit and background check.
For more information or to schedule a tour, please
call or text Stella at 702-600-6776.
Robbins Nest – Home for Rent:
Spacious & Comfortable 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home. Includes storage shed and covered parking. Located in a quiet, friendly 55+ community
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