Mesquite Desert Stars wrap up successful spring competition season

The Mesquite Desert Stars closed out an exciting and inspiring competition season that began March 9. Parents, caregivers and residents of Mesquite, Moapa Valley and Overton were on hand to cheer the athletes on.

Throughout the spring, Desert Stars athletes practiced in a variety of regional events, including bocce, swimming and track and field. For eight weeks, the athletes practiced diligently before participating in Las Vegas with the Special Olympics of Nevada, which took place May 2, 3 and 9. There were too many medals awarded to count.

The athletes, ranging in age from 16 to 65, gave it their all this spring, demonstrating effort, commitment and growth.

The Desert Stars program has long provided local athletes with opportunities to build confidence, develop friendships and stay active through sports. For over 20 years, the program has been instrumental in fostering teamwork and self-confidence.

The impact of participation with the Mesquite Desert Stars is extensive. “We affect so many lives in so many ways,” organizer Kathy Sheetz said. “For these athletes, competing in the tournaments is the highlight of their lives. One mother told me that her family is very close-knit, sharing their daily activities at dinnertime. Her athlete son always brings to the table the experiences he shared with the other athletes.”

Bowling is the favorite competition for these athletes. On June 8, practice sessions will begin at the Virgin River Casino Bowling Center on Mondays at 4:30 p.m.

When the 2026 year of competition ends in November, the athletes and volunteers will celebrate with an annual Christmas gala scheduled for Dec. 6. The mission of the Mesquite Desert Stars is “To support year-round programs, primarily sports-related, for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.”

The Mesquite Desert Stars continues to be an example of teamwork and community growth. For more information, contact Debbie Dorn at 435-229- 8540.