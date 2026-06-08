Uncle Sam still shows up in Mesquite

Submitted by Gary Nordbrock

Over the past year, I have had the privilege of waving a flag with Jim Knuth.

Every Saturday morning since 2021, Jim has diligently arrived at the corner of Falcon Ridge Parkway and Pioneer Boulevard in Mesquite to wave the American flag!

Mesquite Uncle Sam, Jim Knuth, waves an American flag on the corner of Falcon Ridge Parkway and Pioneer Boulevard.

Courtesy Photo

We should feel lucky that our small town has someone like 90-year-old Jim Knuth, who shows us true patriotism for our great country. Dressed up looking like Uncle Sam in red, white and blue, sitting on the corner waving his flag, Jim is hard to miss! Cars, vans, pick-up trucks, semi trucks, buses and motorcycles drive by with people waving, honking and giving him thumbs-up for his actions.

Lately, his aches and pains are catching up to him and are slowing him down.

Back pain and knee pain are making it difficult to get around. But he is dedicated to keeping up his Saturday 8:30 to 10 a.m. routine as long as he can. He is truly a remarkable patriot.

Jim is a great community servant, who is known by many as Uncle Sam.

In this day and age, it is an inspiration to have an individual support our country the way he does. We can all take a page out of his book.

Next time you drive through the intersection of Falcon Ridge Parkway and Pioneer Boulevard on a Saturday morning, look for Jim dressed up like Uncle Sam in his red, white and blue uniform! Honk your horn multiple times and wave to him. He may not be out here much longer, so let’s show him some appreciation.