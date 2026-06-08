Vacation Bible School a success at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church recently concluded a wonderful week of Vacation Bible School, June 1-5, welcoming approximately 45 children for five days of faith, fun and fellowship.

Throughout the week, children enjoyed Bible lessons, music, games, crafts, snacks and activities designed to help them learn more about God’s love. The excitement and energy could be seen each day as children gathered to sing, play and grow in their faith.

Courtesy Photo

The seats were filled last week, June 1-5, as First Baptist Church held its annual Vacation Bible School.

“We had a fantastic week,” said VBS director Jeanie May. “It was a blessing to see so many children learning about Jesus, making new friends and having fun together. We ·are thankful for every child who attended and for the many volunteers who helped make the week such a success.”

The church extends its heartfelt appreciation to the teachers, helpers, kitchen workers, decorators, prayer warriors and volunteers who generously gave their time and talents. Their dedication helped create a safe, welcoming and Christ-centered environment for the children.

First Baptist Church is grateful for the support of the community and looks forward to serving local families through future events and ministries.