Mrs. Moapa Valley wins awards at state pageant

Alicia Bush, Mrs. Moapa Valley, competed for the title of Mrs. Nevada America 2026, May 29-31 at the Aliante Hotel in North Las Vegas. Bush, who is new to the pageant scene, won several honors at the state pageant, walking away with four awards.

Courtesy Photo

Cameron Bush, left, stands next to his wife, Alicia Bush (Mrs. Moapa Valley), and host Chet Buchanan at the Mrs. Nevada State pageant held May 29-31, 2026, at the Aliante Hotel in North Las Vegas.

“I am incredibly honored to be named first runner-up, to win the Hatti Henderson Community Service Award and to be chosen by the public as the People’s Choice Award Winner,” Bush said. “Mrs. Congeniality holds a special place in my heart, not just because my birthday is April 25, but to me, it represents kindness, encouragement, friendship and the ability to make others feel valued and supported. Knowing that I was recognized for those qualities is something I will cherish forever.”

“As I officially retire the title of Mrs. Moapa Valley Nevada America 2026, my heart is overflowing with gratitude,” she continued. “This journey has been one of the most challenging, rewarding and unforgettable experiences of my life. I am incredibly honored to have represented Moapa Valley and to now proudly hold these titles.”

Her deep roots in Moapa Valley and her singing career gave her a unique, small-town perspective on life, and through her personal trials, she has persevered to rise above it all. Her platform was, “Don’t ever give up hope. Never let your past hold you back from your future, and most of all, YES, YOU CAN!” She continues to raise awareness about domestic abuse and human trafficking, a subject most people do not want to talk about. She has written and released several songs about her journey, some painful, as she had to relive her kidnapping, physical and mental abuse and the medical conditions that resulted from those long years, to get to where she is today. She relies on her faith and her family and said she has an incredible team supporting her every single day.

“Your circumstances do not define you. Your diagnosis does not define you. Your setbacks do not define you. What defines you is the decision to rise again,” she said.

None of this would have been possible without the amazing people who believed in her, supported her, encouraged her and stood beside her every step of the way. “A very special thank you to my sponsors: Clea’s Fabulous Moapa Valley Realty, thank you for believing in me and supporting this journey from the very beginning; Lori Houston, realtor, not only for your sponsorship, but for being my mom, my biggest cheerleader, my sounding board and my constant source of encouragement. Your love and support mean more than words can express,” said Bush. “Stephanie at Ultimate Desert Adventures, thank you for your generosity, encouragement and for helping make this dream possible.”

She also recognized some other incredible people who helped bring her journey to life:

“Chris Morley, thank you for capturing the award-winning photograph that perfectly represented my journey and vision. Meri at M Studios, thank you for stepping in when I needed it most and helping me feel confident, beautiful and pageant-ready. Taylor at Tan’d, thank you for giving me that perfect glow and helping me shine on stage. To my family, thank you for surviving the pageant craziness, endless preparations, late nights, dress fittings, rehearsals and everything in between. Your patience, love and support never went unnoticed,” she said. “This accomplishment belongs to all of us: to director Jackie McKenna for seeing the woman I could become and not giving up on me. Most importantly, I want to thank God and my Lord Jesus Christ. Through every challenge, every moment of doubt, every obstacle and every victory, He was my strength. When I felt tired, overwhelmed or uncertain, He carried me forward. All glory belongs to Him. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for being part of this incredible chapter. I will never forget it.”