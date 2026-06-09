Obituary: Betty Maxwell

Betty Maxwell

Betty Ann Simmons Maxwell, age 78, passed away in Andrews, Texas, May 14, 2026, doing what she loved—tending to her pomegranate trees. Born October 30, 1947, in Overton, NV, to Vay Charles Simmons and Lucinda Burgess, Betty grew up in Overton and loved the Moapa Valley throughout her entire life. As a young girl, she would borrow a horse and ride throughout the valley, creating memories she often shared with family and friends. Anyone who knew Betty knew she was independent, hardworking, strong-willed, and, if you asked her family, more than a little stubborn. She came from a long line of steadfast Latter-day Saint pioneer women and carried that pioneer spirit throughout her life.

Betty’s life was marked by love, loss, resilience and determination. She was first married to Ozie Osborne Jr., and together they welcomed two children: Douglas Eugene Osborne and Betty Jo Osborne. Later, she married Rodger C Maxwell, and they had a daughter, Marilyn Maxwell. Betty later married Gill Blackmon and shared several happy years with him until his passing. In time, Betty and Rodger found their way back to one another and remarried, spending over 20 years together.

Throughout her life, Betty was known for her incredible work ethic. She owned and operated Betty’s Breakfast House in Odessa, where she enjoyed serving customers and visiting with friends old and new. She later owned a bait shop in Tow, Texas, and also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), caring for others with compassion and dedication. No matter what she did, Betty believed in working hard and doing a job well. Whether caring for patients, running a business, tending her gardens, or helping family, she poured her heart into everything she did.

Betty was a woman of many talents. She crocheted, quilted, gardened, cooked, baked, and was an accomplished potter whose work was sold in upscale furniture stores. She always had a beautiful yard and took special pride in her flowers, roses, enormous pomegranates, and pecan trees. She could spend hours shelling pecans to send to family in Nevada. She especially loved fishing with her grandchildren, Dustin and David, despite having absolutely no desire to touch the worms. While fishing with Carolann, they shared a special song: “Fishy fishy in a brook, won’t you bite my little hook?” Family members still talk about Betty’s famous caramel popcorn, which was a favorite of many, especially granddaughter, Kyla. Betty was also an avid collector of music. Over the years she accumulated hundreds of records and CDs, and music was always playing in her home. She passed her love of music on to her granddaughter, Amberly Jackson, who shares that same appreciation and passion for music.

A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Betty’s faith was the foundation of her life. She and Rodger served faithfully in church callings and as Cub Scout leaders, helping teach and mentor young boys, including their son, Doug. Betty taught her family far more than recipes and crafts. Because of her influence, generations after her learned how to cook, bake, quilt, crochet, garden, and care for others. Most importantly, she taught them the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Betty often said that everyone needs a hero. Hers were her brothers, Charlie and Melvin Simmons. Losing them within a short period of one another was a heartbreak she carried deeply. She also shared a special lifelong bond with her cousins, Mary (Sally) Smith and Edie Petty. Growing up together, they remained close throughout the years.

Throughout her life, Betty lived in Nevada, Idaho, Utah and Texas, following work opportunities, family adventures, and life’s many changes. She eventually settled in Texas, where she spent the remainder of her life.

She is survived by her daughters: Betty Jo Osborne Lara of Gardendale, Texas, and Marilyn Whitworth of Andrews, Texas; sister, Suzy Begay; sisters-in-law: Caren Simmons and Janet Burgess; grandchildren: Carolann Skiles, Amberly Jackson, Patrick Backemeyer, Shane Backemeyer. LaCresha Bryant, Dustin Whitworth, and David Whitworth; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Vay Charles Simmons and Lucinda Burgess; her son, Douglas Eugene Osborne; her husbands, Ozie Osborne Jr., Gill Blackmon, and Rodger Maxwell; her brothers: Raymond Burgess, Charlie Simmons, Marvin Simmons and Melvin Simmons; and her sisters: Lorraine “DeeDee” Timmons and Karen Clements-Cortez.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Betty’s neighbor, Letty Figueroa. her neighbor, Ariel Navarrete and family, and her caregiver, Ramona Bearden from St. Joseph’s Home Health for the kindness, friendship, meals, and care they provided. In her final years, Betty was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Betty Jo Lara, and by Betty Jo’s best friend, Teresa Orr, who was always willing to stop by, bring a meal, or visit when Betty Jo could not be present.

Betty will be remembered for her strength, her faith, her beautiful rose gardens, her famous caramel popcorn, and the love she poured into her family. Her legacy endures in the practical skills she passed on, the gardens she nurtured, the recipes still used today, and the strength she showed to all.

Graveside services will be held onThursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Andrews County Cemetery, with President Kirk Coombs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officiating. Services are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be shared with the family at AcresWestFuneralHome.com.