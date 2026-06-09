Obituary: James Leavitt

James Leavitt

James Clarren Leavitt, age 60, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born November 6, 1965, in St. George, Utah to Clarren LaVon and RoseMary Hughes Leavitt.

Jimmy had one daughter, Tiffany. On January 12, 1992, he married Eva Jones, in Las Vegas. They were later divorced. On October 30, 2011, Jimmy married Katherine Denise Lehmkuhl in Las Vegas.

Jimmy lived in Bunkerville for a few short years after his birth, then his family moved to Southern California and Arizona before settling in Las Vegas. Summers were always spent back in what felt like home, Bunkerville, with grandpa and little grandma Leavitt. Jimmy was a jack of all trades. He loved fishing, motorcycles, working on cars and teaching others how to do the same. More than anything, Jimmy loved helping people.

Survivors include Jimmy’s wife, Kathy of Las Vegas; daughter, Tiffany and her three children, of Las Vegas; sister, Cheri (Joel) Lowman of Calhan, CO; stepsister, April (Chad) Numerick of Hermiston, and stepbrother, Samuel Garcia of Las Vegas.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mesquite Stake Center, 100 N. Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, NV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Bunkerville Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.