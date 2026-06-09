Obituary: John Nording

John Nording

It is with deep love and sadness that the family of John Axel Nording announces his passing, who left them peacefully June 1, 2026 at the age of 82 in his home in Overton, NV. Born March 19, 1944 in Boston, MA to John Axel Thorwald Norling and Anna Elizabeth Greene, John lived a life filled with kindness, boundless optimism, and unwavering devotion to family. He cherished simple joys—morning coffee, long walks in Boston, Bruins hockey, and chocolate.

John was a young man when he first met Patricia Dorothy Gould. He worked as an usher, while she worked as a candy girl at a movie theater in Allston, MA. They dated a short time before ending the relationship, and John went on to join the United States Air Force. He served as a jet mechanic and was stationed in England repairing planes during the Vietnam conflict. He was commended and awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. After an honorable discharge, he went on to work for Western Electric, a telecommunications company that would later evolve into companies such as AT&T and Nokia. He worked there for over 32 years.

At his 25th class reunion, he and Pat were reunited, and they were later married in Brookline, MA November 24, 1991. They loved each other for their 35 years of marriage. In 2018, John and Pat moved to Overton, NV to care for Pat’s brother until his passing in 2018. They stayed in Overton where John loved his hours of walks through the Valley. John loved watching sports with his wife Pat, and would always cheer for the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, and Celtics when they played.

John is survived by his wife, Pat Norling; his step-children: Michael Lynch, Jr. and Rosemarie (John) Lynch-Dilg; his grandchildren: Samantha, Michael III, Meghan, and Madelyne; his great-grandchildren: Jaden, Cullen, and Penelope; his sister, Signe Pagliuca; his nephews: Joseph and Jason Pagliuca; and great nephews, TJ and Enzo Pagliuca. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his step-daughter, Jennifer Lynch.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.