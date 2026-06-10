Hose cutting opens Fire Station #2

A large crowd attended the hose cutting that opened Mesquite Fire Station #2, located at 1105 Horizon Blvd., on June 3, 2026. The station is a smaller version of station one. It will house six firefighters and serve the Sun City area of town.

MARK McEWEN / The Progress

Mayor Jesse Whipple and Fire Chief Jason Andrus are joined by City Council and Mesquite Fire & Rescue members for the official Mesquite Fire Station #2 grand opening “hose-cutting” ceremony on Wednesday, June 3.

Deputy Chief Ryan Thornton opened the ceremony by thanking Chief Jayson Andrus for all the work he put into getting this station online and all the city workers who helped and the officials who were in attendance. Speakers Holden Hsiao and Sean Colter, from the construction company Shaw-Lundquist, the general contractor, and Simpson Colter architects, respectively, each stated how easy it is to work with the city and the fire department.

Public Works director Travis Anderson thanked Sun City for donating the land, making the added station possible. Anderson said, “I get too much credit. Brandon Bentley, my capital projects manager, he did the day-to-day work; he practically lived up here and deserves the credit.”

Anderson went on to say the strongest building structure is a triangle. He then pointed out that Mesquite now has a triangle of protection with the three fire stations. “We now have a triangle of safety within the city that will allow fire rescue to get to you quickly; we all know time is what matters.”

Chief Andrus said, “This project took years in the making, and I am proud of our current and past council and mayors that had the vision to keep our department growing with the needs of the city. This station will be responding to calls on June 9, 2026. Twenty-two percent of our call volume is north of the freeway; this station will respond.”

MARK McEWEN / The Progress

Mayor Jesse Whipple speaks at the Mesquite Fire Station #2 grand opening event on Wednesday, June 3.

After giving a short talk, Mayor Jesse Whipple had the honor of cutting the hose, which was no easy task. He used a large tool from the fire department, and it took a few minutes to cut through the hose. There were loud cheers when he finished the job.

Everyone enjoyed a buffet of muffins, fruit and cinnamon rolls, along with a tour of the new station.