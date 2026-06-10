Local Election Results

Source: https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/
City of Mesquite, Councilmember, Seat 1
Ronald Shackelford: 40.09%
John S. Rosen: 32.79%
Karen M. Fielding (Incumbent) 27.12%
County Assessor (Democratic)
Melissa Martinet: 50.22%
Tamicka N. Washington: 49.78%
County Assessor (Republican)
Judy Joe: 52.82%
Kevin L. Child: 47.18%
County Clerk (Democratic)
Lynn Marie Goya (Incumbent): 78.42%
Jeff Miller: 21.58%
County Recorder (Democratic)
Tanya Flanagan: 57.92%
Skye Berry Burress: 21.67%
Anna L. Perez: 20.42%
County Recorder (Republican)
Bill Young: 74.79%
Rana Saeed: 25.21%
County Public Administrator (Democratic)
Stephanie Itkin-Goodman: 65.06%
Edgar Velazquez: 20.88%
M.J. Ivy: 14.06%
County Public Administrator (Republican)
Michael Murphy: 66.42%
Mark J. Sprinkle: 20.27%
Donald Salazar: 13.31%
State Assembly, District 19 (Republican)
Jason Patchett (Incumbent): 72.39%
Amy Groves: 27.61%
Board of Regents – District 8
Pete Goicoechea (Incumbent): 50.26%
Lori Lane: 30.20%
Karmen La’Shaun Miller: 13.14%
K. Talib-Deen: 6.40%
District Court Judge, District 8, Department 13
Adam Ganz: 51.90%
Christopher Howell: 31.50%
Robert Kurth: 16.60%
District Court Judge, District 8, Department 26
Jessica Goodey: 62.26%
Pete Thunell (Incumbent): 28.61%
Daniel Mink Hooge: 9.13%
District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department P
Mary Perry (Incumbent): 42.73%
Jennifer Isso: 28.66%
Kurt A. Smith: 28.61%
District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department R
Marilyn A. Caston: 44.77%
Bill Henderson Incumbent: 36.52%
Nicholas “Nick” Petsas: 18.71%
District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department S
Kristine Brewer: 47.97%
Randall Forman: 38.75%
Tanner M. Harris: 13.28%
Governor (Democratic)
Aaron D. Ford: 63.72%
Alexis Hill: 23.02%
None of These Candidates: 4.17%
James Cooper: 3.65%
Sunshine Arterburn: 2.74%
Emile Bouari: 1.57%
Miqehl Bayfield: 1.13%
Governor (Republican)
Joseph Lombardo (Incumbent): 90.92%
None of These Candidates: 2.30%
Irina Hansen: 2.15%
Matthew R. Winterhawk: 1.74%
Donald J. “Donald Jr.” Beaudry: 1.32%
M. Kameron Hawkins: 0.64%
Jose M. Zelaya: 0.57%
Barak Zilberberg: 0.37%
Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)
Sandra Jauregui: 59.61%
Courtney Burke: 21.35%
Bridget N. “Bridgienix” Scheiner: 11.36%
None of These Candidates: 7.68%
Secretary of State (Republican)
Jim Marchant: 32.67%
Shirley A. Folkins-Roberts: 30.60%
Sharron Angle: 26.03%
None of These Candidates: 7.31%
Socorro Keenan: 3.39%
State Treasurer (Democratic)
Tya Mathis-Coleman: 54.57%
Joe Dalia: 31.10%
Jay Maharjan: 8.13%
None of These Candidates: 6.19%
State Treasurer (Republican)
Drew Johnson: 45.36%
Jeff Carter: 43.95%
None of These Candidates: 10.69%
State Controller (Democratic)
Michael MacDougall: 44.90%
Robert K. “Bob” Blackstock: 32.96%
None of These Candidates: 12.14%
Robert “Bob” Tolle: 10.00%
Attorney General (Democratic)
Nicole Jeanette Cannizzaro: 60.75%
Zach Conine: 34.94%
None of These Candidates: 4.31%
Attorney General (Republican)
Adriana Guzman Fralick: 59.89%
Danny Tarkanian: 34.79%
None of These Candidates: 5.32%
U.S. Representative in Congress, District 4 (Republican)
Cody K. Whipple: 61.94%
Ronda Kennedy: 22.17%
Anthony D. Snowden: 15.89%
Leave a Reply