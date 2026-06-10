Local Election Results

Source: https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/

City of Mesquite, Councilmember, Seat 1

Ronald Shackelford: 40.09%

John S. Rosen: 32.79%

Karen M. Fielding (Incumbent) 27.12%

County Assessor (Democratic)

Melissa Martinet: 50.22%

Tamicka N. Washington: 49.78%

County Assessor (Republican)

Judy Joe: 52.82%

Kevin L. Child: 47.18%

County Clerk (Democratic)

Lynn Marie Goya (Incumbent): 78.42%

Jeff Miller: 21.58%

County Recorder (Democratic)

Tanya Flanagan: 57.92%

Skye Berry Burress: 21.67%

Anna L. Perez: 20.42%

County Recorder (Republican)

Bill Young: 74.79%

Rana Saeed: 25.21%

County Public Administrator (Democratic)

Stephanie Itkin-Goodman: 65.06%

Edgar Velazquez: 20.88%

M.J. Ivy: 14.06%

County Public Administrator (Republican)

Michael Murphy: 66.42%

Mark J. Sprinkle: 20.27%

Donald Salazar: 13.31%

State Assembly, District 19 (Republican)

Jason Patchett (Incumbent): 72.39%

Amy Groves: 27.61%

Board of Regents – District 8

Pete Goicoechea (Incumbent): 50.26%

Lori Lane: 30.20%

Karmen La’Shaun Miller: 13.14%

K. Talib-Deen: 6.40%

District Court Judge, District 8, Department 13

Adam Ganz: 51.90%

Christopher Howell: 31.50%

Robert Kurth: 16.60%

District Court Judge, District 8, Department 26

Jessica Goodey: 62.26%

Pete Thunell (Incumbent): 28.61%

Daniel Mink Hooge: 9.13%

District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department P

Mary Perry (Incumbent): 42.73%

Jennifer Isso: 28.66%

Kurt A. Smith: 28.61%

District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department R

Marilyn A. Caston: 44.77%

Bill Henderson Incumbent: 36.52%

Nicholas “Nick” Petsas: 18.71%

District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department S

Kristine Brewer: 47.97%

Randall Forman: 38.75%

Tanner M. Harris: 13.28%

Governor (Democratic)

Aaron D. Ford: 63.72%

Alexis Hill: 23.02%

None of These Candidates: 4.17%

James Cooper: 3.65%

Sunshine Arterburn: 2.74%

Emile Bouari: 1.57%

Miqehl Bayfield: 1.13%

Governor (Republican)

Joseph Lombardo (Incumbent): 90.92%

None of These Candidates: 2.30%

Irina Hansen: 2.15%

Matthew R. Winterhawk: 1.74%

Donald J. “Donald Jr.” Beaudry: 1.32%

M. Kameron Hawkins: 0.64%

Jose M. Zelaya: 0.57%

Barak Zilberberg: 0.37%

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)

Sandra Jauregui: 59.61%

Courtney Burke: 21.35%

Bridget N. “Bridgienix” Scheiner: 11.36%

None of These Candidates: 7.68%

Secretary of State (Republican)

Jim Marchant: 32.67%

Shirley A. Folkins-Roberts: 30.60%

Sharron Angle: 26.03%

None of These Candidates: 7.31%

Socorro Keenan: 3.39%

State Treasurer (Democratic)

Tya Mathis-Coleman: 54.57%

Joe Dalia: 31.10%

Jay Maharjan: 8.13%

None of These Candidates: 6.19%

State Treasurer (Republican)

Drew Johnson: 45.36%

Jeff Carter: 43.95%

None of These Candidates: 10.69%

State Controller (Democratic)

Michael MacDougall: 44.90%

Robert K. “Bob” Blackstock: 32.96%

None of These Candidates: 12.14%

Robert “Bob” Tolle: 10.00%

Attorney General (Democratic)

Nicole Jeanette Cannizzaro: 60.75%

Zach Conine: 34.94%

None of These Candidates: 4.31%

Attorney General (Republican)

Adriana Guzman Fralick: 59.89%

Danny Tarkanian: 34.79%

None of These Candidates: 5.32%

U.S. Representative in Congress, District 4 (Republican)

Cody K. Whipple: 61.94%

Ronda Kennedy: 22.17%

Anthony D. Snowden: 15.89%