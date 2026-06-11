Head-on semi collision shuts down I-15 southbound

A portion of Interstate 15 near Mesquite was closed early Thursday morning, June 11, following a head-on collision involving two semi-trucks.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. near mile marker 107. Preliminary information indicates a semi-tractor crossed the center median and collided head-on with another semi traveling in the opposite direction.

One driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. No other injuries have been confirmed.

Officials said I-15 Southbound at mile marker 107 is expected to remain closed for up to six hours while crews conduct cleanup operations and remove the damaged semi-trucks from the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid southbound Interstate 15 following a traffic accident that has caused major congestion in the area.

Traffic is backed up between Mile Markers 115 and 106, with vehicles currently moving at approximately 2–4 mph. Motorists should plan for significant delays.

Please use caution, slow down, and be alert for emergency crews working along the roadway.