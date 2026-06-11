Senior Center Director – Overton, Nevada

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Looking to hire an Executive Director for the Senior Center in Overton. This is a full- time position. Experience needed in bookkeeping, budgets, and grant writing. If interested please pickup application at the Senior Center front desk, 325 N. Cooper Street in Overton.
Completed applications accepted by Cindy from 8 am – noon Wednesday, June 17th thru Monday, June 22nd.

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