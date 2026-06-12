OBITUARY: Nina Margaret Greene Wilson

Nina Margaret Greene Wilson

Nina Margaret Greene Wilson, 82, passed away of natural causes Thursday, June 4, 2026, in St. George, Utah.

Peggy was born March 28, 1944, in Great Bend, Kansas to James Menard Greene and Natalie Wilma Burney Greene.

At age 3 the family moved to Indiana where she has many fond memories. She would spend most of her time at her grandparents’ house. She loved to lay under the Grand Piano while her Grammy played. She came from a very prominent musical family where she learned a fast appreciation for music, mostly classical. Over the years this expanded to all music and throughout her whole life, it was always playing.



In junior high, her family moved across the country to Southern California. Peggy’s life changed drastically. It was filled with beaches, poodle skirts, carhop’s and convertibles. She graduated from West Covina High School in 1962.

In December of 1962 she married Richard Fry. Together they had 2 boys, Rick and Rob. After their divorce, she moved with her boys to Boulder City, NV to be near her family.



In January of 1969, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She met Vee Wilson that same year and they married November 26, 1969. Vee brought 4 children of his own to the marriage; Darrell, Dana, Tylie (Verleen) and Carla. In 1971 they added one more child, Kristine.



Peggy’s religion was the center of her life, and she served in many callings. One of her first was Scouts and that remained her favorite calling. Peggy and Vee later served together in the Slidell, Louisiana mission.



Peggy was a soft-spoken, classy lady who loved creating beauty and friendships wherever she’d go. Whatever environment she was in was her canvas and any stranger she came across was a friendship waiting to be made. She loved her Heavenly Father, family and countless friends. She will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her seven children: Rick (Kelly) of Farmington, UT, Darrell (Cheryl) of Cedar City, UT, Rob (Maricruz) of Tucson, AZ, Dana (Marv) of Logan, UT, Tylie (Craig) of St. George, UT, Carla (Robert) of Reno, NV, and Kristine (Bret) of South Jordan, UT; 22 grandchildren and somewhere north of 30 great-grandchildren.

She was greeted in Heaven by her beloved grandparents, Sam and Nina; parents, Natalie and James; her brother and sister, Mary and Bob, and of course her loving husband, Vee.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Huges Mortuary, 1037 E. 700 S. St. George, UT 84790. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on June 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah 84790, (435) 674-5000.