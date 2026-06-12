Virgin Valley Theatre Group presents ‘School of Rock: The Musical’

The 6th Annual Rising Stars Summer Youth Theatre Production

The Virgin Valley Theatre Group is proud to present School of Rock: The Musical — Young Actors Edition, the 6th annual Rising Stars Summer Youth Theatre production, directed by Wende Killinger.

Based on the hit Paramount film by Mike White, “School of Rock: The Musical” features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. It’s a high-energy celebration of teamwork, confidence and the power of rock ‘n’ roll — performed by an exceptionally talented cast of teens aged 13 to 18.

Performance Dates

Friday, June 19 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 20 at 7:00 PM

Location

Mesquite Community Theatre

150 N. Yucca Street

Mesquite, NV 89027

Tickets are available online at MCTNV.COM. The box office is also open Thursdays from 10:00 a.m.– 12:00 p.m. and one hour before each performance.

These young performers — ages 13 to 18 — have had just two weeks to learn their parts, master the music and bring this rock ‘n’ roll story to life on stage. The result is a production that showcases not only their talent but their drive, creativity and commitment to the craft.

The community is invited to turn up the volume and come out to support these remarkable young performers. Your attendance celebrates their hard work and helps sustain the arts — and the next generation of performers — right here in the Virgin Valley.

For tickets and additional information, visit MCTNV.COM.