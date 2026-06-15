OBITUARY: Phillip Lee (Pidge) Vickery

Phillip Lee (Pidge) Vickery

Phillip Lee (Pidge) Vickery, 81, passed away June 6, 2026, in Overton, NV. Phillip was born March 16, 1945, in San Diego, CA to Edward David Vickery and Effie Lillian Hemphill. When he was young, his family moved to Wyoming, then later the family moved to San Diego, California.



His mother remarried, and shortly after, his family started attending the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Phillip was baptized at 13 years old and was a faithful and devoted member for the rest of his life. He served a mission to Guatemala, where he and his companion were essential in translating the Church Manuals into the local Mayan dialect, Kaqchikel.



After his mission he managed a San Diego Taco Bell, where he met Caryl Ann McGhee. After a short time dating, they were married. They enjoyed many great years together until Caryl became ill due to spinal tumors, causing paralysis from the shoulders down. Phillip cared for his wife for over twenty years before she passed away in 1994. He did all of this while he saw the onset of Parkinson’s Disease in his own life.



In 2011-2012, Phil moved to Overton where he managed Catherine’s Trailer Park. It was here that he grew to love the Overton community and the people. While in Overton, Phillip was reacquainted with the nurse and friend that helped care for Caryl, named Susan Benson. Both being widowers, they would date and later marry in September 2014. Susan, like Caryl, fell ill. Phillip cared for her in the years before she passed away in 2023. Having loved the Overton community, he returned there after Susan’s death to spend the remainder of his days.



He served in many callings throughout his life including service as a Bishop of the San Diego 1st Ward in California. Phillip’s life was one of service and loving care. He would help anyone, and made people feel special. He loved history, camping and fishing, being outdoors, and doing projects that included working with his hands. He particularly enjoyed watching documentaries about United States and LDS history. Mostly, he loved being with family and spending time with them. He talked about his family often. He likewise had many wonderful friends that cared for him in his final days in Overton, NV.



Phillip is survived by his brother, John Vickery; his stepchildren: Tarah, Zachary, and Jessica; numerous nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Caryl Ann McGhee Vickery; his wife, Susan Benson Vickery; his parents, Edward and Effie Vickery; and his brothers: Edward David Vickery, Kenneth Marion Vickery, and Errol Lynn Vickery.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Overton Chapel, 226 W. Thomas, Overton, NV.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.