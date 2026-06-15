OBITUARY: Thomas Bruce Edwards

Thomas Bruce Edwards

Thomas Bruce Edwards, affectionately known as Bruce, passed away at his home in Carlin, Nevada, May 25, 2026, at the age of 81.

Bruce was born March 26, 1945, in Beaver, Utah, to Reed and Maxine Edwards.



He spent part of his career working for Kennecott Copper in Ely, Nevada, before relocating with his family to Logandale, Nevada, where he was employed by Nevada Power. Bruce was a hardworking and dedicated man who found great joy in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and took pride in tending his garden.



Bruce is survived by his sons: Stacy Edwards of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dallas (Lisa) Edwards of Overton, Nevada, and Gary Edwards of St. George, Utah. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronnie (Judy) Edwards of Carlin, Nevada; and his sister, Marcia (Keith) Dalton of Beaver, Utah.



He was preceded in death by his son, Wade Bruce Edwards; his brother, Jimmy Edwards; and his parents, Reed and Maxine Edwards.



Bruce will be remembered for his strong work ethic, love of family, and appreciation for the simple pleasures of life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.