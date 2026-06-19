OBITUARY: Carl Reno Cragun

Carl Reno Cragun

Carl Reno Cragun passed away January 13, 2026. He was born January 30, 1948 and raised in St. George, Utah until 1961, when the family moved to Las Vegas, NV.

He lived his senior years in Overton, NV at Robbins Nest Mobile Home Park.



Reno, pronounced (Ren-o), as he went by, had a marvelous, strong singing voice. He would help anyone through the course of their life. He was a good car mechanic and knew how slot machines operate.

He cared for many friends, holding their hands until their end.

He was a yardman to keep busy after he retired from Echo Bay.



He is survived by his sister, Etta Caroline Aseph; nephew, John Carl Aseph; nieces, Vanessa Taralynn Peart of Las Vegas NV. and Sonya Aseph Posey of Texas; two great nieces and three great nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents: Carl Russell Cragun and Lavida Lee Cragun; and stepbrother, John Douglas Blakemore.

He was cremated.