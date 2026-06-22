Mesquite Elks celebrate Flag Day

The Elks Club held its annual Flag Day celebration in Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, June 14, beginning at 8 a.m. with patriotic music playing while attendees piled in and made way for the shade. All attendees were treated to the Elks’ famous breakfast burritos.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

Members of Virgin Valley FFA presented the flags at the Flag Day celebration at Veteran Memorial Park on June 14, hosted by the Elks Lodge 2811.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as National Flag Day. In 1948, Harry Truman signed legislation permanently recognizing National Flag Day. All Elks Lodges have honored the flag on this day ever since.

Exulted Ruler Jeff Smith spoke, saying, “As we celebrate our 250th anniversary, the Elks continue to stand among the nation’s leading forces for patriotism, charity and community service. In 2025, the Elks’ 1,841 lodges combined donated $550 million in cash, goods and volunteer services supporting veterans, youth program scholarships, food initiatives and critical local community needs.”

Neal Stucky sang the National Anthem and Rabbi Zukie led a prayer. The eight flags were carried and presented by kids from the Nevada State Champions youth theatre group, the Rising Stars. Each flag represented a special time in American history that was narrated as they presented the flag.

Flag carrier Ciry Gilbert said, “The American flag has gone through so many changes throughout our history. It’s just cool to see that represented.” Soul Green, flag carrier, added, “Thank you for letting us do this; it is such an honor.” All eight were excited to be taking part in the ceremony.

Elks member Jeff Powell informed the Progress that on Saturday evening, Elks Lodge 2811 held a fundraiser for the Mesquite Future Farmers of America (FFA) and raised $1,400. “A few of the FFA youths were in attendance and had a great time talking about themselves and their involvement in the FFA,” said Powell.