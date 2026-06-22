Senior Center hosts luncheon featuring winners of Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant

On Thursday, June 11, the Mesquite Senior Center was filled with guests dressed in colorful attire, some in tie-dye shirts, others in bell-bottoms, all enjoying the lunch and the entertainment. The event showcased the newly crowned winners of the 20th Annual Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant.

TERRI FITZSIMMONS / The Progress

Ms. Senior Mesquite, Cheryl Kilker, poses with Linda Villanueva of Mesquite Blues Band, Miss Congeniality winner Irene Johnson and first runner up Darlen McKay at the Senior Center Luncheon on Thursday, June 11.

Krissy Thornton, senior program coordinator, clad in classic ’70s bell-bottoms, greeted everyone and then turned the microphone over to the queen, Cheryl Kilker, who introduced the members of the pageant court: Darlene McKay, first runner-up, and Irene Johnson, Miss Congeniality. Also present was Linda Villanueva from the Mesquite Cafe Blues Band. Kilker also introduced Becky Boyd, the administrator of the pageant.

Kilker and the members of her court, along with Villanueva, entertained the guests with many songs from the 1960s. They encouraged everyone to sing along. With guitar in hand, Kilker performed songs such as “If I Had a Hammer,” “Be My Baby” and “King of the Road,” along with other nostalgic hits. The group finished its performance with “Sweet Caroline,” getting all the guests to dance beside their tables.

After the performance, the guests stepped forward to have their pictures taken with the members of the court. The event culminated in the costume contest.

The Mesquite Senior Center has many services for seniors over 60 years old. It is a place where they all feel welcome and are provided the opportunity for community involvement, activities and a food program. The staff even makes visits to those who are homebound.