Sun City Nonprofit Expo draws many residents

The Pioneer Center at Sun City Mesquite hosted a nonprofit expo on Thursday, June 18. For two hours, many residents gathered at various booths, obtaining information about community service providers.

TERRI FITZSIMMONS / The Progress

Left to right: Nikki Meador, Mitzi Bender and Steve Dudrow represent the Mesquite STEAM Center at the Sun City Nonprofit Expo on Thursday, June 18.

Shaun Edwards of the Mesquite Senior Games shared plans for the fall tournaments beginning Oct. 3. There will be men’s softball, which is the warm-up for the Huntsman Senior Games. The golf tournament will be held at the Coyote Willows Golf Course. Finally, there is the holiday bowling tournament in December.

Deborah Stephenson, post commander of the American Legion, announced that the grand marshal for the Veterans Parade in November will be a woman.

Gloria Burkhart of the Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, announced the 7th Annual Silent Auction, which will take place July 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Mesa Valley Assisted Living at 1328 Bertha Howe. Also, the second annual Walk for Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Mesa View Hospital.

The Southern Nevada Symphony is expanding its repertoire to include performances for children. Plans are underway for quartets to visit various locations in Mesquite.

Steve Dudrow and Nikki Meador, along with Kristy Tausinga, showcased the expansion of the Mesquite STEAM Center, which is now offering services to seniors. Tausinga is teaching a three-day class starting June 23. “Safe, Strong and Protected” is geared to female seniors. Classes on how to fly drones will be offered in July. On June 23 and 27, there will be book giveaways. The center is seeking donations for Back-to-School night on Aug. 1. Dudrow is heading the Creative Aging Initiative, collaborating with the senior center and the library to offer more services to seniors, with the hope of alleviating isolation among those who are housebound.

Several booths focused on senior wellness. The Daily Needs Network offers food, rides and companionship, among many other services to those who are housebound. Beth Caplinger of Hearts of Hope was on-hand to share what her organization has to offer cancer patients and their families.

“I am totally amazed by the retirement community here,” noted one resident who just moved to Mesquite a month ago. “The retirees here bring decades of experience. They inspire me to want to volunteer.”

The other booths included the Veterans Center, the Parade of Lights and many more. The participants at the expo walked away with a wealth of information about the Mesquite community. “This was such an enlightening experience for us,” one resident said.

The volunteers at the Pioneer Center provided refreshments, finger sandwiches and popcorn for everyone. For more information on local volunteer opportunities and ongoing charity drives, please contact the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.