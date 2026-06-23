Community yard sale fundraiser planned for infant battling liver cancer

Family, friends and community members are rallying together to support a local family whose infant son was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year. Jessica Leon, who grew up in Moapa Valley, and her husband, Jose, welcomed their son, Azlan, on January 14, 2026. Just a few months later, the family’s world changed when Azlan was diagnosed with liver cancer on April 30.

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Three-month-old Azlan was diagnosed with liver cancer on April 30. His family would appreciate your support at the Community Yard Sale starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at 258 S. Whitmore St. in Overton.

In an effort to help ease some of the financial and emotional burdens facing the family, loved ones are organizing a community fundraiser on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 7 a.m. at 258 S. Whitmore St. in Overton. The fundraiser will feature a large community yard sale along with raffle baskets, food, treats, shopping opportunities and other activities designed to bring the community together in support of Azlan and his family.

Organizers are currently accepting donations of gently used items for the yard sale. Donations can be dropped off ahead of the event at the Whitmore Street address. Several raffle prizes have already been donated by local businesses and community members, including a mini photoshoot in Moapa Valley by Makendie Williams, a custom facial in Las Vegas by Ximena Leon and a gel manicure with design in Henderson by Vanessa Sosa.

Raffle tickets are available for $20 each, with all proceeds going directly toward helping the Leon family during Azlan’s treatment and recovery. In addition to attending the fundraiser, organizers are asking for continued prayers and support for Azlan, Jessica and Jose as they face the difficult road ahead together.

Those wishing to donate directly can contribute through the America First charitable account under the name Jessica Leon, Account #9135534, or through Venmo at @dianamendoza30.