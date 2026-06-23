Moapa Valley takes school closure concerns directly to state, district leaders

On Tuesday, June 16, the Moapa Valley Community Education Advisory Board (MVCEAB) held a special meeting at Old Logandale School (OLSHACS) to discuss the Clark County School District (CCSD) Facilities Master Plan (FMP) with various representatives. Several members of the public were able to speak directly about their concerns pertaining to the possible closure of Mack Lyon Middle School. Concerns included representation in the district and a lack of “trade-up” options available to urban schools.

KELLY ROBISON / The Progress

CCSD District B representative Lydia Dominguez addresses a few last-minute questions from the MVCEAB and gathered public at a community meeting at the Old Logandale School on Tuesday, June 16.

The meeting began with the MVCEAB thanking guests from CCSD and the Nevada state assembly. Included were CCSD Deputy Superintendent Felicia Gonzales, who was present at the CCSD Dreams meeting in February, CCSD Board of Trustees Representative of District B Lydia Dominguez and recently appointed NV State Assemblyman for Clark County District 19, Jason Patchett. Patchett was invited first to speak, sharing that he has been listening to the conversations and dialogue surrounding the FMP for a year now. He shared that he hopes to develop and pass a bill to propose further study to fine-tune and specify the assistance rural schools need. Despite being less than 2% of CCSD’s population, he said, “You have needs out here, and I hear them.”

The MVCEAB followed with the first agenda item. The FMP subcommittee shared that, while the MVCEAB has covered all the bases it could during the public meetings with CanonDesign, the next step is for the school board to take a vote. Dominguez graciously agreed to attend the meeting to better represent the MV community during the discussions beforehand. Once again, the MVCEAB shared the concerns that came up during meetings with CanonDesign. Of note was the fact that the “yes, if” options provided in the May survey were not feasible for rural schools like urban schools, concerns for the data collected not accurately reflecting MV and getting lost among urban data (including birth-rate data more closely matching Washington County, Utah, than Clark County), plans for upcoming community growth and the loss of programs and opportunities for students.

Non-CEAB members of the public were invited to speak as well. Dr. Kenna Higgins and Bryan Linford offered a teacher’s perspective on the matter. Higgins shared that, despite smaller physical classroom sizes, the class sizes were the same overall. The few classrooms not used as teacher-student spaces are still used for education. She also emphasized that CCSD would not turn a potentially empty middle school building into a community center.

Lindford shared that the schools have constantly been battling budget cuts and a stark lack of resources, especially compared to urban schools. With secondhand and outdated equipment, some of which is older than the teachers themselves, “We’re running on nickels and dimes…We don’t have the technology that they should be learning on.”

One of the most shocking points was when he shared that despite meeting every other requirement, MV schools have had to pass up on hundreds of grants because they do not technically count as “rural” since they are included with CCSD.

Kacey Martino with Clark County Parks and Recreation and Vernon Robison shared that closing the middle school would also affect other programs outside of CCSD. Summer programs for elementary and middle school children would be accepted, many of which are some of the only programs those students have access to. Robison emphasized the delicate balancing act MV schools have been performing for years, as “they find a way to make things work with less,” adding that the potential closure of one of the schools would be a catastrophic hole in the dam.

Dominguez was invited to speak after. She shared that potential money saved comes from yearly operating costs of administration, not teachers, and building maintenance and HVAC. The general consensus is that per-pupil weighted funding needs to be redone, and a better balance needs to be struck between five-star schools and one-star schools that need more help. Dominguez concluded that “none of these are a perfect solution,” but she will be better able to represent the valley.