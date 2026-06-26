MISSIONARY: Michelle Andrus

Michelle Andrus

Sister Michelle Andrus has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will serve in the Germany, Berlin Mission, speaking the German language.

She began her home MTC June 24, 2026, and will report to the Provo Utah Missionary Training Center July 8th.



She will be speaking this Sunday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bunkerville Chapel, 355 West Virgin St.



Michelle is the daughter of Jayson and Laurie Andrus of the Willows Ward, Mesquite West Stake.