America 250 celebrated at June awards reception

The Virgin Valley Artists Association competition for June was America 250, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The patriotic theme drew a large crowd. The buffet at the event featured hot dogs, potato salad and watermelon.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

Many award-winning artists show up for 250 receptions on June 18, at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery.

Winning Best of Show and the People’s Choice award was a dramatic piece done with colored markers. The faces of three women were depicted, one red, one white and one blue, by Whiterose Whitefeather in a piece titled “Women of America.”

The Sponsor’s Choice and first-place award in the Drawing and Sketch category went to Sharon Capizzi for her vivid pastel of an American eagle titled “America 250.”

The Mayor’s Choice Award went to Dale Fehr Medal Pring’s photograph of “Old Glory on Flat Top.” The piece also won an honorable mention from the competition judge.

There was a lot of commenting about the artwork from the attendees, who clearly loved the patriotic theme.

In the Brushed Art Category, first place went to “Citizen Soldiers” by Diana Coonradt, a watercolor depicting soldiers from the War of Independence. Second place went to Chris Picior’s colorful mixed media piece, “Abigail.” Honorable mentions went to Vicki Orgil and Thomas Davis.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

DAR Regent Dr. Leigh Rossener helped hand out the awards at the VVAA America 250 Awards Reception on June, 18, 2026 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery.

In the Photography and Digital Art Category, first place went to Dale Fehr for his metal print photo “Americana,” depicting brilliant fireworks by a train station. Second place went to Shirley Smith for “Heaven & Earth, Zion National Park,” showing a night sky with millions of stars. Honorable mentions went to Eric Wordal and Dale Fehr.

In the Drawing and Sketch Category, first place went to Sharon Capizzi. Second place went to Janna Worwood for her pastel and gouache drawing of an American eagle. Honorable mentions went to Amy Wells and Whiterose Whitefeather.

In the Dimensional Art and Earth Elements Category, first place went to Elena Ahrens for her fused glass picture of a soldier walking with his son, carrying the flag, titled “America’s 250 Years Old, Be Proud, Son.” Second place went to Kirstie Montana for her beautiful and inspirational fused glass piece, “Honoring our Past, Inspiring our Future.” Honorable mentions went to Kathleen Birkholz and Paulette Schermerhorn.

The 250 Celebration kicked off a new fundraiser for the VVAA. Each month an artist will donate pieces of art to be raffled off.