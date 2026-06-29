Mesquite Chamber lunch spotlights Fire & Police

The June 27, 2026, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce luncheon featured Fire Chief Jayson Andrus and Police Chief Tracy Fails speaking about how their departments work together to keep our city safe. There was a full house at the Terrace Restaurant at Wolfe Creek, anxious to hear what they had to say.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

Featured speakers at the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce June luncheon were Fire Chief Jayson Andrus and Police Chief Tracy Fails.

Chief Fails said, “The police can not take all the credit for Mesquite being the safest city in Nevada. Without safe streets, the Public Works department, the recreation center and the parks, medical facility, businesses and community support, it would not happen.”

Chief Fails used a lot of humor to get his point across, saying, “When you call 911, you get both of us, fire and police. Jayson and I get along well together. We train together; we worked together at the recent fire by the school. Not really a police matter, but we helped anyway. We did great…the fire didn’t do too well.”

Fails talked about the current rash of scams going around. He said, “Don’t believe anyone texting or emailing you, saying there is a bench warrant out for your arrest, but if you pay now, they will stop it. We don’t text or email; if we have a warrant for you, we will come and get you in person and put you in handcuffs.”

Chief Andrus related that there is a national federal framework that police and fire follow, the incident command system, which allows the police and fire departments to work together in a unified command way. “Being friends,” he said, “there is an element of trust here. We train together for possible situations like active shooters or hazardous materials, etc. Fifty-two percent of the city’s budget is for public safety. Citizens should have high expectations of our departments. We have very high expectations for our people, and we are up to the task. Citizens, business owners, if you think there is an area where we could improve, please speak with us; we want to hear from you.”

Andrus added, “We are planning for the future, being the fastest- growing city in Nevada. We have on order a new ladder truck that will come online in 2030. Our current truck will be 31 years old when taken out of service.”

Andrus mentioned some of Mesquite’s challenges, one being the 11 million vehicles that travel through the middle of the city every year on I-15. That creates many challenges; however, Chief Fails said, “Not all of it is bad news. If someone comes into town and does something really bad, they only have two places to go: up the freeway or down the freeway, and we will get them either way.”

Sponsors for the event were Success City, Mesquite, Rick McIntire, Crimson City and the Mesquite Conservatives.