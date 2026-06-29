Eureka Casino hosts charity lip sync contest

On Friday, June 19, 2026, the Eureka Casino hosted its annual community initiative lip-sync contest, awarding prize money to local charitable organizations. This is one of the most popular events in Mesquite. This year, there were 12 entries.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

The Mesquite Show Girls & Ms. Sr. Mesquite Contestants both won the Large Group category at the Eureka Initiative Lip Sync competition on Friday, June 29.

Even though the acts consist of local amateur club members, they are getting quite professional and apparently spend a lot of time rehearsing. There were seven judges with the daunting task of choosing the winners. Judging were Mayor Jesse Whipple, Brooke Whipple, Vince Coombs, Linda Faas, Efren Sandoval and Toney Sandoval. Returning to emcee was loveable fan favorite DJ Mike Folley and his sock.

Each year, attendees vote for a fan favorite. This year it was the Paws of Hope Foundation, which won hearts by crooning popular love songs to on-stage K-9s. Human performers were Janet Best, Debby Waskyand and Toni Mashburn. They received $500.

An added award this year was for the best new “Rookie” organization, which entered for the first time. This year it was the Mesquite Fire Rescue, with an act cleverly called “Burning Love.” It was performed by firefighter Mclain Easton as Elvis and Kira May as the love interest.

The small-group winners were “Dancing Queens” from the Mesquite Works STEAM Center. The dancers were Anne West, Kristi Tausinga, Jodi Johnson and Nikki Meador. They earned $1,000 for the center.

The large-group winners were the Mesquite Showgirls and Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant contestants, performing a 60s medley complete with 60s wardrobe. Performing were Becky Boyd, Sherly Kiker, Darlene Mckay, Gloria Gravina, JoEllen Haack, Joy Stricker, Kathy Bartly, Eddie Damron and Rick Boyd.

All organizations that entered the contest received $250 from the Eureka Initiative. The attendees were rewarded with two hours of fun and laughter.