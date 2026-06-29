Fratello Marionettes bring ‘Peter and the Wolf’ to life at Old Logandale School

Families filled the auditorium at the Old Logandale School on Tuesday, June 23 for a memorable morning of music, storytelling and puppetry, as the Fratello Marionettes returned to Moapa Valley to present “Peter and the Wolf” as part of the Library District’s summer programming.

BRIANNA WAITE / The Progress

Fratello Marionettes perform scenes from Peter and the Wolf during their presentation at the Old Logandale School on Tuesday, June 23. The interactive production introduced children to classical music while bringing Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved story to life through handcrafted marionettes.

Before the performance began, the troupe introduced the audience to the fascinating world of marionettes. Children learned that every puppet featured in the production was handcrafted by the performers. Peter, the show’s main character, was created using numerous layers of paper mache, and each marionette requires months of sculpting, painting and balancing before it is ready for the stage. The performers also explained that the puppets are extremely delicate, and they personally repair them if they become damaged during travel or performances, giving the audience a greater appreciation for the craftsmanship behind the production.

As the story unfolded, children were introduced to Sergei Prokofiev’s classic musical tale, where each character is represented by a different instrument of the orchestra. The bird was portrayed by the flute, the duck by the oboe, the cat by the clarinet, the grandfather by the bassoon, the wolf by the French horns and the hunters by the kettledrums. The combination of music and storytelling gave young audience members an engaging introduction to classical music while showing how instruments can help tell a story.

Throughout the performance, boys and girls could be seen swaying, dancing and moving along to the music as Peter, the bird, the duck, the cat and the wolf came to life on stage. Smiles, laughter and excited reactions filled the auditorium as families became immersed in the timeless tale. Following the performance, children eagerly gathered around the stage to ask questions, watch demonstrations of how the marionettes were operated and admire the intricate details up close.

The excitement continued as young audience members shared their favorite moments from the performance. One child said the wolf was her favorite character because it was “so fluffy,” while another said the duck was her favorite, especially the touching moment when “the duck turned into an angel.” Families also enjoyed complimentary Joey’s Gelatis before heading home.

The performance was one of several family-friendly programs offered through the Library District’s summer series, giving local children an opportunity to experience literature, classical music and the performing arts in an engaging and memorable way. The Fratello Marionettes have become a familiar favorite in Moapa Valley, returning over the years to share unique performances with local families and introducing each new generation to the magic of marionette theater.