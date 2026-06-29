Mesquite Senior Center goes full STEAM ahead for the summer

The Mesquite STEAM Center is constantly looking for innovative ways to serve the community. The week of June 21-25 was a busy one for the center. The Creative Aging Initiative expanded the center’s services to better support seniors, thereby embracing its “K through Gray” philosophy. The center is now staying open later to offer classes for adults. Residents are encouraged to submit their class requests. “How to Fly a Drone” is one of the classes that will be offered in July. A LEGO class in August is a possibility. The center is collaborating with the senior center to host speakers and a class on writing a memoir.

TERRI FITZSIMMONS / The Progress

Ann West, Kristi Tausinga, Jodi Johnson and Nikki Meador appear again as the “Dancing Queens” at the STEAM Center on Thursday, June 25 after their award-winning performance at Eureka’s Firecracker 1,000 Lip-Sync Contest.

Kristi Tausinga, who just finished a safety class for girls, gave a successful three-day class for senior women: “Safe, Strong and Prepared.” The women requested a follow-up class on fire extinguishers.

Girl Scouts were on hand on June 23, recruiting. On the same day, the children’s book giveaway took place, with many parents picking up free books. “This is great for me!” one grandparent said. “I can give these to my grandchildren!”

Nikki Meador and Jodi Johnson were busy with the project, “Little America 250.” Twenty-four students, in fourth grade and under, worked in groups of six to use their problem-solving skills, while students in fifth grade and older focused on specific problems in their communities and then designed prototypes to address them.

On Thursday, the center came alive with music, laughter and applause as its own “Dancing Queens” took to the stage to celebrate their recent victory at the Eureka Community Initiative’s annual Firecracker 1,000 Lip-Sync Contest. Nikki Meador, Kristi Tausinga, Ann Weastm and Jodi Johnson captured the Best Small Group title for their performance. Emma Woods excelled as the stage manager, ensuring that the show flowed effortlessly. Samantha Angell captivated the audience with Katy Perry’s “Legendary Lovers.” Steve Dudrow commented on the next group, the Jackson 3: Emerald, Jax and Charlie. “They arrived straight off the plane from Motown to Mesquite Airport just 30 minutes before showtime. They gave a spirited rendition of ‘Beat It.'”

Dudrow, the master of ceremonies, welcomed none other than Kermit the Frog, who initiated a community sing-along of “Rainbow Connection.” Angell joined in, helping to create a joyful tune.

The evening showcased the STEAM Center’s mission of encouraging creativity, confidence and community, once again proving that the performing arts bring people together in unforgettable ways.