New Hope Church sponsors Veterans’ Day of Gratitude

The Moapa Valley community was invited to participate in a Veterans’ Day of Gratitude event sponsored by New Hope Christian Church on Sunday, June 14. The church offered its facilities for community members to gather and honor the men and women who have served our nation. The local event was held as a follow-up to the annual National Veterans’ Day of Gratitude, which was held in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Day of Gratitude exists to ensure that every veteran, service member, first responder and their families feel seen, celebrated and supported. It is meant to be a family-friendly, patriotic experience that provides moments of celebration, connection and tangible support. Pastor Jeremy from New Hope said, “We were contacted by the organizers of the Las Vegas event and were happy to offer help in making the information about support services, gifts and supplies available to the members of our community. We wanted to provide a meaningful way to say ‘thank you’ to those who have defended our freedoms.” The church’s fellowship hall was filled with supplies to distribute. Available gifts ranged from toys and games to clothing, diapers, wet wipes, household supplies and more.

The program is meant to be a lasting tribute to the men and women who have worn the uniform and the families who stand beside them. Their dedication and sacrifice deserve our respect every day of the year. Through events like these, the community can honor their service and express the eternal gratitude of a grateful nation.

Those in attendance were reminded that freedom comes at a great cost and is preserved through the service of courageous men and women. Organizers expressed their hope that each veteran who came to the event left knowing their service is remembered and deeply appreciated.