Storytelling by Lori Tapahonso teaches listening at Valley libraries

Stories teach, connect and guide. This was the topic of the storytelling workshop presented by Lori Tapahonso at the Mesquite and Moapa Valley libraries on Thursday, June 25. Storytelling is not so much a tradition as a way of passing generational knowledge on to your family. It is a way back to a home place. Navajo stories carried family knowledge to the children, and it is how they were taught listening skills. The stories told of milestones, but more importantly, children were taught how to listen.

CHERYL JENSEN / The Progress

Lori Tapahonso presented a storytelling workshop at both Mesquite and Moapa Valley libraries this last week.

“Storytelling fills the need of learning how to listen and develop critical thinking. There is a purpose in why and how they are told. Children are always asking, ‘Why?’ The stories satisfy curiosity and are usually centered around animals,” Tapahonso said.

Stories trigger imagination. They are how we carry knowledge, laughter, memory and love from one generation to the next. Tapahonso explained, “’Hozhonigo’ in Navajo means ‘in a beautiful way.’ Stories are a beautiful way to interact with others. Every story shared is a gift, and every story heard is a connection.”

She used hand signs for the different animals as she told the story of the possum, rabbit, buzzard and spider, who lived in the dim light but wanted light on their side of the world. The bees had all the light and would not share it. Possum tried to sneak in and get some light, only to have his tail burned. The others also tried to get some light, but the bees were on high alert. It was Spider who captured some light in the homemade cup she fashioned from clay. When she returned, she opened her cup and shared the light with all. In the Navajo culture, the spider is sacred. “These stories quench our thirst for answers. They are not myths, lore or tales, but it’s our history, and it teaches respect. These stories of indigenous people help children with critical thinking skills and invite curiosity,” she explained.

Stories told by her grandfather and others were in a life cycle as the children got older and asked different questions. There is usually a villain or creature with human traits that teaches right and wrong. In Navajo, there is a trickster, a coyote, and in other cultures it can be a rabbit or another animal. The stories have a moral purpose and are often open-ended to allow the child to come to their own conclusions. Philosophy is taught with a little twist.

She told the story of how the animals all lined up to get their names. Coyote tried to stay awake so he could be first in line to get the most important name of bear, salmon or eagle. When he finally woke up, everyone had been assigned a name, so Coyote received the only name left: coyote, or the trickster. He was told that he had a special job, that of teaching.

Atsa Bigaazh is the name for Shiprock, New Mexico, and in Navajo, it means “Mother Eagle.” Tapahonso told the story of the little girl who listened. While others only heard the sound of thunder, she heard the sound of the eagle that came to save the people from a flood. If you look at the rock from above, there are two outstretched wings of lava rock. Tapahonso told how the eagle saved the people from a flood in their valley. They rode her wings to safety.

Stories help us connect with each other, and in her culture, stories are treated as sacred. When Tapahonso was about nine years old, her little sisters were bothering her and Tapahonso yelled, “Shut up!” Her mother did not yell back but took her aside and asked, “How does a voice work? What happens when you don’t breathe? Saying those words shuts off the breath of life.” Tapahonso said, “I never said those words again, and I can hardly repeat them now.” There is a sacredness of words and breath. Her mother taught her to be mindful about her words, because they can hurt.

Tapahonso gave three questions to the audience to get started on their own stories: What is one story from your family that should never be forgotten? What story can you share this week that will help someone feel seen, valued or connected? Ask someone: Tell me about a time when…then listen with your whole heart.

When she was in college, Tapahonso met many indigenous students who gifted her with stories of their cultures. Tapahonso has a degree in communication studies from the University of Kansas and a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Baker. She has taught at Haskell College and in Oregon. She and her husband have been part of a storytelling troupe. She is a member of Living Voices from Seattle, which brings history to life with live performances combined with archival film, making it a moving personal journey.