The Good Ole ‘Flags Up’ Boys of Moapa Valley

Alongside the 140 permanent flags that fly every day through the Valley, an additional 158 flags are put up on power poles, churches, and the three cemeteries every patriotic holiday. Each flag is lovingly tended to twice a week to ensure they are in good shape, with permanent flags well-lit throughout the night.

Clifford Peterson, a Coast Guard veteran, shared the greatest motivation for the group is to share the patriotism the Valley holds. “The only time you really saw the flag [before] was on holidays… We’ve seen more flags flying on peoples’ properties than ever since we started.” Peterson was proud to share he had been approached by businesses and individuals alike and told that the permanent displays of the flag are often what encourage newcomers to move into the Valley.

The festive array of flags throughout Moapa Valley are the work of the Flags Up group. A total of 298 flags are put up around the community for each patriotic holiday, and the group checks each flag twice a week to make sure that they are all fit to fly.

PHOTO BY TRENTON ROBISON / The Progress

Jack Johnson, another founder of the group and son of an Army veteran, shared that they will occasionally garner attention from Valley visitors. He shared once there were Polish visitors taking photos of the men tending to the flags, excited to show them to friends and family back home. He extended great thanks to all those who have supported the Flags Up guys, from a sock in the arm to monetary donations from the MV Rotary Club and, “They know who they are, and we know who they are.”

Leon Utterback joined Flags Up after the passing of Oscar Henderson. The keeper of the nearly 300 American flags, Utterback is a US Navy veteran, with a proud family lineage in the US military, including his mother who was a WWII shipyard welder. “The patriotism in this Valley is something else,” he said fondly, sharing that 30-40 people honk and wave at the group every day they are out tending to the flags. He also shared that he would love to see a permanent veteran’s memorial someday in the Valley.

Kevin Peterson, Clifford’s brother, joined about three years ago. With close family in the service spanning now to WWII, including a departed son, K. Peterson holds a lot of love and patriotism for the Valley. Surrounded by camaraderie and passion, “I enjoy every minute of it.” K. Peterson shared that the Flags Up boys are getting older, and would love to see some younger help.

Phillip Kelly is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who was asked five or six years ago to join the small group. He felt as though it was a worthy representation of what the red, white and blue stands for. He hopes and prays that seeing these flags encourages those who see it to remember the times where the country truly has to fight for freedom, and remember the men and women who gave their lives to preserve it. He concluded with a hearty, “God bless America.”

Eric Rawlings joined about a year ago, after being asked if he would like to join. Son of a Navyman, Rawlings hopes to bring honor to the flag, and encourage the Valley’s residents to respect it. He enjoys listening to commentaries on WWII, and hopes others understand the suffering people went through over the course of the war. Rawlings also shared, with pride, that the Flags Up crew is a very dedicated bunch of men. “I think they do a lot for our Valley.”

Photo courtesy of Tim DeBerardinis

The familiar pickup truck of the Flags Up team is spotted along Moapa Valley Blvd. as the team cruises the town making sure there are no torn or damaged flags.

Chris Cook describes himself as very fond of the American flag, and the country itself. He was first introduced to the Flags Up crew when he would feed the original trio biscuits and gravy at the Inside Scoop in the mornings once a month. Originally unsure of joining, he has since answered the call to action wholeheartedly, and enjoys, “[Hanging] out with guys who have the same love and compassion and likes and dislikes as [I have].” He shared there is nothing better than seeing the waves and smiles of those who pass by. “It’s funny how the American flag can take a group of men who don’t know each other so well and make us all the best of friends.”

Paul Bowerman and Joshua Phillips – all active members of Flags Up – were unavailable for comment. Their efforts are greatly appreciated by all who love the flag.

Should anyone wish to donate to Flags Up, they are invited to contact Clifford Peterson at (702) 403-7496. Any younger volunteers are also invited to contact Peterson. Travelers are invited to honk and wave if they see the gentlemen out in the morning. “That’s how we get paid,” shared C. Peterson.