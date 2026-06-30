Virgin Valley Thrift Store and Food Bank celebrates co-founder’s last day

After 25 years, 91-year-old Gladys Smith, co-founder and director of the Virgin Valley Community Thrift and Food Bank, is stepping down at the end of June 2026.

Smith said, “It’s past time for me. The whole story of how this very successful community thrift shop and food bank came about is based on one miracle after another and a lot of prayer.” In order to make sure the legacy is passed on, Smith spent her last few days in the shop telling each crew of volunteers the story of her and co-founder Leslee Montgomery’s mission.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

Leslee Montgomery (left) and Gladys Smith (right), co-founders of the Virgin Valley Thrift Store and Food Bank, celebrate Smith’s last day before retirement on Friday, June 26.

Smith moved to Mesquite 26 years ago. Her first week in Mesquite, she volunteered through the Methodist Church to help at a thrift shop in Beaver Dam. Soon the shop lost its venue, and the board decided a shop should be in Mesquite, where all the people were, and since Smith lived in Mesquite, she was tasked with finding a venue and getting it open. She ended up speaking with realtor Joe Bowler, who donated space in one of his buildings, rent- free, for the shop.

“That was the first miracle. However, I did the thrift store part, but I never had experience with the food bank part. I prayed and went to my church and the Baptist church, looking for help. They told me I needed to talk to the redhead. In came Leslee Montgomery,” she said. “A little reluctant at first, worrying about how to get enough food, I told her I would get the money for food from the thrift shop. Every time we had a challenge or problem, we held hands and prayed. It seemed always to work.”

“When Bowler sold this shopping center, we had 30 days to find and move elsewhere. We held hands and prayed again. We moved into the front half of the building, where the food bank is now, but did not have enough money for rent. We got the first month’s rent reduced by painting the place and then prayed. My church decided to give $200 per month toward the rent, and Montgomery did the same. We still needed $150 more, so I decided I could stay open more hours to make enough money for the extra needed for rent. Very soon, we did not have enough space. People were donating furniture, too.”

“I told Montgomery we needed to rent the space next door that had become available. We held hands and prayed. We now needed $750 dollars more for rent. The first day we opened with the thrift store having more space, we made $900. Another miracle. It was wonderful. We each had our own space, but more furniture was coming in. The property management allowed us to store the furniture in an empty unit, but we could not sell from it. So, every Saturday we hauled the furniture outside into the parking lot to sell…That got old fast.”

“I told Leslie we needed to rent the big space. We held hands and prayed again. Now the rent was really getting high, and the available space needed renovating. We could get some redevelopment money from the city, but we still needed $8,000. The very day we decided to go ahead with the renovations and prayed again…we walked in the door in the form of donations from the community with one week. So, ladies, this is how we operate: The thrift shop sells the donated goods, and the money goes to the food bank to purchase food for the needy. We all work hard, but it has been so worth it. God has blessed me and my endeavors. I am so proud of all my helpers, and I hope you will be proud, too. This is the best, most giving community I have ever seen. I hope you will continue to serve the community.”

The above story has been shortened a bit by The Progress for space, but hopefully the crux of the story is clear. As Smith told her story, there were tears in the volunteers’ eyes.

Montgomery said, “There could not be a replacement for Smith; her job will be divided among the day manager volunteers. Smith will remain on the board of directors, but she can take a well-deserved break from all the responsibilities she has shouldered.”

Smith said she plans to travel and visit family members, but when she is in town, she will be happy to fill in at the thrift shop when needed.