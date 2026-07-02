Clark County pools offer free admission on Independence Day

Clark County Parks and Recreation is inviting residents and tourists to “celebrate America’s freedom with a free swim” on Independence Day. Logandale Pool, at 3280 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., and Overton Pool, at 375 W. Thomas, will offer free admission on the Fourth of July from noon to 6 p.m.

Those who find themselves in Las Vegas for the holiday weekend can also enjoy free admission at Paradise Water Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Water Park is also offering free admission from noon to 4 p.m., however, the indoor pool will be closed.

With high temperatures expected to reach 108° on the Fourth of July, a free day at the pool will provide some much-needed relief for residents and tourists alike. Don’t just consider a swim on the Fourth, though. Admission is just $2 for adults and $1 for children and seniors at both the Logandale or Overton pools. Only cash is accepted. Overton Pool is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon, while Logandale Pool opens at the same time on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.