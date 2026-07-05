One dead, three hospitalized following four-vehicle crash and fire on I-15 near Mesquite

One person was killed and three others were transported to area hospitals following a four-vehicle crash and fire that shut down northbound Interstate 15 near Mesquite for several hours Sunday afternoon, July 5.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 122. The collision blocked all northbound lanes, prompting a large emergency response and an extended closure while crews worked the scene.

Photo courtesy Marshall Wirig.

Mesquite Fire Rescue responded to the incident, which involved four vehicles and a fire. Three patients were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment, while one fatality was confirmed.

A medical helicopter also responded to the scene. Additional details regarding the circumstances of the fatality were not immediately released.

Northbound Interstate 15 remained closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the incident and authorities investigated the crash. The lanes later reopened.