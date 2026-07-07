Missionary: Kye Griffiths

Elder Kye Griffiths will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines Puerto Princesa Mission, speaking Tagalog.

His farewell talk will be this Sunday, July 12, 2026 at Noon, in the Bunkerville Chapel, 355 West Virgin Street.

He starts Home MTC July 22, and begins at the Provo Missionary Training Center August 5. He then leaves for the Philippines September 24.

Kye is the son of Brett and Shauna Griffiths of the Bunkerville 1st Ward, Mesquite West Stake.